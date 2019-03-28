Belgian Navy to present on Belgian and Dutch MCM operations at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2019

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference 2019

SMi reports: With the tender agreement confirmed for twelve new MCM Vessels for Belgian and Dutch Navies, hear from the Belgian Navy on their joint operations

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within the modern scope of fleet operations, ensuring that ships and assets are clear to conduct missions with minimal interference from mines remains critical. With mine detection assets across several navies reaching the end of their service life and unmanned assets being introduced to keep personnel out of harm’s way, there is a clear need for a high-level meeting to discuss the future of Unmanned Mine Counter Measure (MCM) capabilities.Exploring the manned-unmanned teaming of these systems, architectural ‘plug and play’ designs and how sensor systems are being enhanced to support navigation and threat detection, SMi’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference taking place in London on the 8th and 9th May, will feature an exclusive briefing from the Belgian Navy on their MCM partnership under the PESCO project with the Royal Netherlands Navy who are both driving thought leadership within this domain.With the tender agreement confirmed for twelve new Mine Countermeasures Vessels for Belgian and Dutch Navies, Commander Yvo Jaenen, Deputy Commander Belgian Navy MCM service and Operational Commander North Sea Unmanned MCM and Communications Trials 2016-2017, Belgian Navy will present: Evolving Approaches to Belgian and Dutch Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Operations in the Age of Autonomy.Commander Jaenan will discuss: How unmanned maritime systems are changing the traditional conduct of MCM operations; Pairing autonomous and human operated systems for a hybrid approach to MCM operations; Reducing threat to sailors and operators, enhancing safety whilst increasing efficiency in mine hunting, sweeping and clearing; Cooperating with the Netherlands Navy to enhance current MCM capacities and Belgian initiatives for Maritime Autonomous Systems for MCM under the PESCO project.If you would like to download the brochure to find out who else will be presenting at the two-day conference, visit www.umsconference.com/ein Nations represented at the 2019 event include the UK, Canada, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands.Those attending the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2019 will discuss with senior naval experts and hear comprehensive briefings on anti-submarine warfare (ASW), mine countermeasures (MCM), fixed wing and rotary aerial unmanned systems, unmanned platform updates, and technological innovation in the Naval sphere. New topics for the 2019 conference include: Biomimetic Autonomous Systems, Verification and Validation of Unmanned Systems, Rotary and Fixed Wing Aerial Platforms for ISR, Autonomous Underwater Communications and much more! Register for the conference by Midnight on 29th March 2019 to save £100 off the conference price, register at www.umsconference.com/ein The conference is sponsored by Leonardo (gold sponsor), Aselsan and Intrepid Minds.Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology8th and 9th May 2019Holiday Inn Kensington ForumLondon, United KingdomFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk. For telesales queries, please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.For media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



