Medical Ultrasound Probe Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Description

This report studies the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

In 2025 global market size of medical ultrasound probe is estimated to be 3432 million USD, from 3147 million USD in 2019, with the CAGR of 1.45%.

Top Medical Ultrasound Probe Manufacturers Covered in This report

1 GE

2 Philips

3 Siemens

4 SonoSite

5 Toshiba

6 Samsung Medison

7 Hitachi

8 Esaote

9 Mindray

10 SIUI

11 Shenzhen Ruqi

12 SonoScape

13 Jiarui

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Breakdown by Type

1 Linear Type

2 Convex Type

3 Phased Array Type

4 Endocavitary Type

5 Others

Market Breakdown by Application

1 OB-GYN

2 Urology

3 Vascular & Nervous System

4 Renal / Digestive

5 Musuloskeletal

6 Others

Table of Contents

1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Ultrasound Probe 1

1.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 2

1.2.2 Linear Type 3

1.2.3 Convex Type 3

1.2.4 Phased Array Type 4

1.2.5 Endocavitary Type 5

1.3 Medical Ultrasound Probe Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 6

1.3.2 OB-GYN 7

1.3.3 Urology 8

1.3.4 Vascular & Nervous System 8

1.3.5 Renal / Digestive 9

1.3.6 Musculoskeletal 10

1.4 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market by Regions 10

1.4.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Regions 10

1.4.2 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 11

1.4.3 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 11

1.4.4 South America Medical Ultrasound Probe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 12

1.4.5 Asia Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 13

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 14

1.5 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size 15

1.5.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue (2014-2025) 16

1.5.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (2014-2025) 16

....

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Ultrasound Probe Business 47

6.1 GE 47

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 47

6.1.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 47

6.1.3 GE Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 50

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 50

6.2 Philips 51

6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 51

6.2.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 52

6.2.3 Philips Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 54

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 54

6.3 Siemens 55

6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 55

6.3.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 55

6.3.3 Siemens Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 58

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58

6.4 SonoSite 59

6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 59

6.4.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 60

6.4.3 SonoSite Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 62

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 62

6.5 Toshiba 63

6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 63

6.5.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 63

6.5.3 Toshiba Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 65

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 66

6.6 Samsung Medison 67

6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 67

6.6.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 67

6.6.3 Samsung Medison Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 69

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70

6.7 Hitachi 70

6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 71

6.7.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 71

6.7.3 Hitachi Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 73

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73

6.8 Esaote 74

6.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 74

6.8.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 75

6.8.3 Esaote Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 76

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

6.9 Mindray 77

6.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 78

6.9.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Category, Application and Specification 78

6.9.3 Mindray Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 80

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 81

6.10 SIUI 82

6.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 82

6.10.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Information 82

6.10.3 SIUI Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 85

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 86

6.11 Shenzhen Ruqi 86

6.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 87

6.11.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Category 87

6.11.3 Shenzhen Ruqi Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 88

6.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 89

6.12 SonoScape 89

6.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 89

6.12.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Category, Application and Specification 90

6.12.3 SonoScape Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 92

6.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 93

6.13 Jiarui 93

6.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 94

6.13.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Category 94

6.13.3 Jiarui Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 95

6.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 96

