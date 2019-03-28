Global Social Networking Services Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A social networking service is a online platform which people use to build social networks or social relations with other people who share similar personal or career interests, activities, backgrounds or real-life connections.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to emerge as a lucrative market next to North america over the forecast horizon.
In 2018, the global Social Networking Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Social Networking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Networking Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook
Twitter
Tencent
Sina Weibo
YouTube
Tik Tok
Dailymotion
NAVER
mixi
DeviantArt
XING
Pinterest
Douban
LinkedIn
Crunchbase
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General Social Networking Service
Particular Social Networking Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Photo
Video
Music
Book
Finance
Business
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Networking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Networking Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Networking Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Social Networking Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 General Social Networking Service
1.4.3 Particular Social Networking Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Social Networking Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Photo
1.5.3 Video
1.5.4 Music
1.5.5 Book
1.5.6 Finance
1.5.7 Business
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Social Networking Services Market Size
2.2 Social Networking Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Social Networking Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Social Networking Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………………………………
………………………………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Facebook
12.1.1 Facebook Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.2 Twitter
12.2.1 Twitter Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.2.4 Twitter Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Twitter Recent Development
12.3 Tencent
12.3.1 Tencent Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.3.4 Tencent Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.4 Sina Weibo
12.4.1 Sina Weibo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.4.4 Sina Weibo Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Sina Weibo Recent Development
12.5 YouTube
12.5.1 YouTube Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.5.4 YouTube Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 YouTube Recent Development
12.6 Tik Tok
12.6.1 Tik Tok Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.6.4 Tik Tok Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tik Tok Recent Development
12.7 Dailymotion
12.7.1 Dailymotion Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.7.4 Dailymotion Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dailymotion Recent Development
12.8 NAVER
12.8.1 NAVER Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.8.4 NAVER Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 NAVER Recent Development
12.9 mixi
12.9.1 mixi Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.9.4 mixi Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 mixi Recent Development
12.10 DeviantArt
12.10.1 DeviantArt Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Social Networking Services Introduction
12.10.4 DeviantArt Revenue in Social Networking Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 DeviantArt Recent Development
12.11 XING
12.12 Pinterest
12.13 Douban
12.14 LinkedIn
12.15 Crunchbase
……………………………………………….
