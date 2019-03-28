Global Spine Market : Industry Size, Share And Stakeholder Analysis By 2025

Spine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

Spine, also known as vertebral column or back bone, is a series of several irregular bones (vertebrae) located in the back of a human. Spine houses a spinal canal which protects the spinal cord by enclosing it. Spinal cord is a thin and long tubular bundle of nervous tissue and support cells. It acts as a pathway between brain and the body. Spine is segmented into four curves that include cervical curve, thoracic curve, lumbar curve and sacral curve. These curves provide posture to an individual while bending, moving and support the upper body weight. There are seven vertebrae in cervical curve, twelve vertebrae in thoracic curve, five vertebrae in lumbar curve and 5 vertebrae in sacral curve.

Spinal fusion segment has witnessed significant growth in the spine market because of increased cases of severe lumber and cervical disorders. Regionally, the U.S. is a major contributor to the global spine market supported by technological innovation and higher concentration of major spine solution manufacturing companies. The U.S. is likely to experience further growth of spine market with technological advancements in surgical devices, growing cases of spinal diseases in older populace and rising adoption of spinal fusion.

The global spine market is expected to grow in future due to increasing cases of spinal cord injury, increasing ageing population and obese population, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization. Key trends of this market include mergers and acquisitions, increasing demand of minimally invasive surgeries, sedentary lifestyle. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent legal norms and high cost and alternative treatments.

The report “Global Spine Market with Focus on Spinal Fusion: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker and NuVasive Inc.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Spine

1.2 Spinal Disorders

1.3 Treatment

2. Spine Market Analysis

2.1 Global Spine Market by Value

2.2 Global Spine Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Spine Market by Type

2.4 Global Spine Market by Region

2.5 The U.S. Spine Market by Value

2.6 The U.S. Spine Market Forecast by Value

2.7 The U.S. Spine Market by Segment

2.8 The U.S. Spine Market by Procedure Volume

2.9 The U.S. Spine Market Procedure Volume Forecast

2.10 The U.S. Spine Market by Procedure Type

3. Spinal Fusion Market Analysis

3.1 Global Spinal Fusion Market by Value

3.2 Global Spinal Fusion Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Spinal Fusion Market by Region

3.4 The U.S. Spinal Fusion Market by Value

3.5 The U.S. Spinal Fusion Market Forecast by Value

3.6 The U.S. Spinal Fusion Market by Indication

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Cases of Spinal Cord Injury

4.1.2 Increasing Ageing Population

4.1.3 Mounting Obese Population

4.1.4 Increasing Life Expectancy

4.1.5 Rising Urbanization

4.1.6 Increasing Disposable Income

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2.2 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Legal Norms

4.3.2 High Cost and Alternative Treatments

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Spine Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Global Spine Market Share Forecast by Company

5.1.3 Revenue Comparison of Key Players- Global Spine Market

5.1.4 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players- Global Spine Market

5.2 The U.S.

5.2.1 The U.S. Spine Market Share by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. Spine Market Share Forecast by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Medtronic Plc

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Stryker Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 NuVasive Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Anatomy of Spine

Global Spine Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Spine Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Spine Market by Type (2016)

Global Spine Market by Region (2016)

The U.S. Spine Market by Value (2012-2016)

The U.S. Spine Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The U.S. Spine Market by Segment (2016)

The U.S. Spine Market by Procedure Volume (2012-2016)

The U.S. Spine Market Procedure Volume Forecast (2017-2021

The U.S. Spine Market by Procedure Type (2016)

