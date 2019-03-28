Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

Human Growth Hormone (hGH) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Human Growth Hormone (hGH) is a peptide hormone produced by the pituitary gland that stimulates growth in children and adults. It plays an important role in the functioning of the human body by regulating body fluids, muscle and bone growth and fat metabolism of the body. The deficiency of growth hormone in the body is known as growth hormone deficiency which is administered by intramuscular or subcutaneous GH injections on a daily basis. Various therapeutics products are currently in the final phase of development and are expected to be launched in the coming years.

The market is expected to experience robust growth due to the increasing prevalence of GH and long-acting growth hormone formulations in development. Rising aging population accompanied by high growth of serious chronic diseases would keep the demand for hGH drugs high and would act as the growth catalyst for the global market.

The global long-acting growth hormone market is estimated to increase at a commendable rate in future, which is mainly due to increase in research and development activities and increasing occurrence of pituitary dysfunction. TransCon is expected to dominate the market due to ease of use and high efficacy. The market will see a shift in the use of long-acting hormone drugs from daily basis products, positively impacting the market.

Geographically, the U.S. dominated the market owing to its advance healthcare infrastructure. Majority of the players are based in the U.S., thus leading to the highest revenue from this region. The U.S. human growth hormone market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to high research and development efforts.

The report “Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)” analyzes the development of this market along with the market opportunities. The four major players: Novartis Ag, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk A/S have been profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Human Growth Hormone

1.2 Physiological Effects of hGH

1.3 GH Deficiency (GHD)

1.4 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH)

1.5 hGH Market by Indications

2. Global hGH Market

2.1 Global hGH Market by Value

2.2 Global hGH Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global hGH Market by Volume

2.4 Global hGH Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global hGH Market Share by Indication

2.6 Global hGH Market by Indication

2.6.1 Global Pediatric GHD Market Forecast by Value (2018-2023)

2.6.2 Global Other GHD Market Forecast by Value (2018-2023)

2.7 Global hGH Market Forecast by Therapeutics

2.7.1 Global TransCon GH Revenue Forecast by Value

2.7.2 Global Other LAGH Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Global hGH Market Forecast by Therapeutics

2.9 Global hGH Market by Therapeutics

2.10 Global hGH Market by Region

3. Regional Markets

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. hGH Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. hGH Market by Indication

3.1.3 The U.S. Pediatric GH Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Pediatric GH Market by Indication

3.1.5 The U.S. Pediatric GHD Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 The U.S. Other Pediatric Indications Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The U.S. Adult GHD Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 The U.S. Adult GHD Market Forecast by Value

3.1.9 The U.S. Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast

3.1.10 The U.S. Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type

3.1.11 The U.S. TransCon Revenue Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe hGH Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe hGH Market by Indication

3.2.3 Europe Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast

3.2.4 Europe Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type

3.2.5 Europe TransCon Revenue Forecast

3.3 Japan

3.3.1 Japan hGH Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Japan hGH Market by Indication

3.3.3 Japan Pediatric GHD Patient Population Forecast

3.3.4 Japan Pediatric GHD Patient Population by Type

3.3.5 Japan TransCon Revenue Forecast

4. Global Human Growth Hormone Market Opportunity

4.1 VRS-317

4.1.1 VRS-317 – The U.S. Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.1.2 VRS-317 – European Union (EU) Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.1.3 VRS-317 –Japan Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.2 TransCon hGH

4.2.1 TransCon hGH –The US, Europe and Japan/ROW Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4.2.2 Clinical Development Timeline for TransCon hGH

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases

5.1.2 Rise in GDP Per Capita

5.1.3 Increased Spending on Medicines

5.1.4 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Long-Acting hGH Agents in Development

5.1.6 Increasing Pituitary Dysfunctional Cases

5.2 Trends & Development

5.2.1 Use of TransCon Technology

5.2.2 Development of Auto-Injectors

5.2.3 Use of hGH as an Anti-Aging Therapy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

5.3.2 High R&D Costs

5.3.3 Side Effects of rhGH

5.3.4 Low Share of Biosimilar

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global hGH Market

6.1.1 Global hGH Market Volume Share by Company

6.1.2 Global Long-Acting Growth Hormone Landscape by Company

6.2 The U.S. hGH Market

6.2.1 The U.S. hGH Market Value Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Novartis International AG

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Pfizer, Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Eli Lilly and Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Novo Nordisk A/S

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

hGH Secretion Control

hGH’s Physiological Effect

hGH Market Segmentation by Indication

Global hGH Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global hGH Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global hGH Market by Volume (2014-2018)

Global hGH Market Forecast by Volume (2019-2023)

Global hGH Market Share by Indication (2018)

