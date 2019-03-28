Global Lawn Mower Market to Generate Revenues of $37 billion during the period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton

Global Lawn Mower Market Insights 2024

Rapid advancement in technology and the use of smart tech, likely to enable vendors to launch innovative & eco-friendly products in the global lawn mower market

The arrival of iRobot’s lawn mowers is likely to drive the demand for innovative lawn mower systems in the market.” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, the global lawn mower market is projected to reach around $37 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018–2024. The market research report offers market size in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.



Key Highlights of Global Lawn Mower Market:

1. The EU initiatives toward green projects and the launch of Horizon 2022, a flagship initiative aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness, and the increase in penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China are the major growth potential factors of the European market.

2. The exponential growth of the landscaping industry and the commercial real estate businesses is likely to drive the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the global market.

3. The growth of eco-cities and green spaces is expected to be a major driver in the global lawn mower market.

4. Vendors entering into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers will enhance product reach in the lawn mower market.

Information Offered in Global Lawn Mower Report Include:

 Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry

 Market dynamics – Investment opportunities, trends, growth enablers, and restraints

 Global lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016−2017

 Geography − A complete overview of five regions and market size and forecast of the leading 21 countries

 Market segmentation –A detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type in 21 countries.

 Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 47 other prominent players.

Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis

 Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Product Type

 Walk-behind Mowers

• Reel/Cylinder Mowers

• Self-propelled

• Push Mower (excl. Reel)

• Hover Mowers

 Ride-on Mowers

• Standard Ride-on

• Zero Turn

• Lawn Tractor

• Garden Tractor

 Robotic Mowers

 Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

o Corded & Cordless

o Battery-powered

• Manual-powered

• Propane-powered

 Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others

 Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades

 Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

 Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Start Type

• No Start Required

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)

 Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Key Countries

• Product Type

• End-user Type

• Fuel Type

• Mower Blade Type

• Drive Type

• Start Type

 Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o Belgium

o Netherlands

• APAC

o China & SAR

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:

 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

 High Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment

 Robust Growth of the Landscaping Industry

 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers



Major vendors in the global market are:

• Deere & Co.

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company

Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black+Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Ltd, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corp. (Kobalt), Makita Corp., Mamirobot EU, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, Milagrow Human Tech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIGA, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), and Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology.



