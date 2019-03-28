Global Wireless Display Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Wireless Display Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Wireless Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Display development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Amazon

Apple

Microsoft

Roku

Lattice Semiconductor

Netgear

Cavium

Actiontec Electronics

Belkin International

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WirelessHD

WiDi

Miracast

AirPlay

Google Cast

DLNA

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Corporate & Broadcast

Digital Signage

Government

Healthcare

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Display development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Display are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Display Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 WirelessHD

1.4.3 WiDi

1.4.4 Miracast

1.4.5 AirPlay

1.4.6 Google Cast

1.4.7 DLNA

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Display Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Corporate & Broadcast

1.5.4 Digital Signage

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Education

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Display Market Size

2.2 Wireless Display Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Display Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Display Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Display Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Display Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Display Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Display Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Display Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Display Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Display Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wireless Display Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wireless Display Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Amazon

12.2.1 Amazon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.3 Apple

12.3.1 Apple Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.3.4 Apple Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Apple Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Roku

12.5.1 Roku Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.5.4 Roku Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Roku Recent Development

12.6 Lattice Semiconductor

12.6.1 Lattice Semiconductor Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.6.4 Lattice Semiconductor Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lattice Semiconductor Recent Development

12.7 Netgear

12.7.1 Netgear Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.7.4 Netgear Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Netgear Recent Development

12.8 Cavium

12.8.1 Cavium Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.8.4 Cavium Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cavium Recent Development

12.9 Actiontec Electronics

12.9.1 Actiontec Electronics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.9.4 Actiontec Electronics Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Actiontec Electronics Recent Development

12.10 Belkin International

12.10.1 Belkin International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wireless Display Introduction

12.10.4 Belkin International Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Belkin International Recent Development

12.11 Qualcomm

Continuous…

