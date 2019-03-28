Global Wireless Display Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Wireless Display Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Wireless Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Display development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Apple
Microsoft
Roku
Lattice Semiconductor
Netgear
Cavium
Actiontec Electronics
Belkin International
Qualcomm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
WirelessHD
WiDi
Miracast
AirPlay
Google Cast
DLNA
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Corporate & Broadcast
Digital Signage
Government
Healthcare
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wireless Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wireless Display development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Display are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wireless Display Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 WirelessHD
1.4.3 WiDi
1.4.4 Miracast
1.4.5 AirPlay
1.4.6 Google Cast
1.4.7 DLNA
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wireless Display Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics
1.5.3 Corporate & Broadcast
1.5.4 Digital Signage
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wireless Display Market Size
2.2 Wireless Display Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wireless Display Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Wireless Display Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wireless Display Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wireless Display Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Wireless Display Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Wireless Display Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Wireless Display Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wireless Display Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Display Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Wireless Display Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Wireless Display Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 Amazon
12.2.1 Amazon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.3 Apple
12.3.1 Apple Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.3.4 Apple Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Apple Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Roku
12.5.1 Roku Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.5.4 Roku Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Roku Recent Development
12.6 Lattice Semiconductor
12.6.1 Lattice Semiconductor Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.6.4 Lattice Semiconductor Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lattice Semiconductor Recent Development
12.7 Netgear
12.7.1 Netgear Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.7.4 Netgear Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Netgear Recent Development
12.8 Cavium
12.8.1 Cavium Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.8.4 Cavium Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cavium Recent Development
12.9 Actiontec Electronics
12.9.1 Actiontec Electronics Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.9.4 Actiontec Electronics Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Actiontec Electronics Recent Development
12.10 Belkin International
12.10.1 Belkin International Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Wireless Display Introduction
12.10.4 Belkin International Revenue in Wireless Display Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Belkin International Recent Development
12.11 Qualcomm
Continuous…
