Sports Nutrition Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Sports Nutrition -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Nutrition Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sports Nutrition -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Growing focus on active lifestyles and a balance between diet, exercise and health has driven the sports nutrition market. Sports nutrition has recently emerged as a recognized specialty area within the field of nutrition. It is a specialization that closely studies the needs of human body after rigorous exercise or any sports. Sports nutrition products are referred to as supplements because they fulfill the need for essential nutrients in the body.

Sports nutrition products are classified under protein and non-protein products. The sports protein products are further classified into protein powder, protein RTDs and protein bars. These products are used as a source of energy which is critical in building new muscle tissues. North America is the largest sports nutrition market globally. It has the most advanced fitness market, which derives the demand for more varied sports nutrition products.

The global sport nutrition market holds huge potential with rapid innovations and increasing health consciousness among people. The growth factors of the market include increase in fitness club members, high penetration of gym club memberships; rise in per person consumption on sports nutrition, and rise of e-commerce which has increased the online penetration of sports nutrition products worldwide. Other factors which contribute to the growth of the market include escalating obese population, rise in urban population and middle class population along with growing younger population, who are more actively involved in sports and exercise.

The global sports nutrition market is trending with innovation, increasing health awareness, entry of new users and on the go trend in the market. However, the market growth will be hindered by counterfeit product availability at large, tightening rules, and spread of negative press.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global sports nutrition market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market. The report profiles Hormel Foods Corp, Post Holdings Inc., Glanbia PLC, GNC holdings Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615851-global-sports-nutrition-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Nutritional Supplements

1.1.1 Categories of Nutrition Supplements

1.2 Sports Nutrition

1.2.1 Basic Nutrients

1.3 Sports Nutrition Products

1.4 Importance of Sports Nutrition

2. Global Sports Nutrition Market Analysis

2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Value

2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product Category

2.4 Global Sports Protein Products Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Sports Protein Product Market by Types

2.5.1 Global Sports Protein Powder Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global Sports Protein RTDs Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global Sports Protein Bars Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Sports Non-Protein Products Market Forecast by Value

2.7 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region

3. Regional Sports Nutrition Market Analysis

3.1 North America Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.2 North America Sports Nutrition Market by Product

3.3 North America Sports Nutrition Market by Countries

3.3.1 The US Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Canada Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.4 EMEA Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.5 EMEA Sports Nutrition Market by Countries

3.5.1 European Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.6 APAC Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.7 APAC Sports Nutrition Market by Countries

3.7.1 Australia Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 Japan Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.7.3 India Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615851-global-sports-nutrition-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Fitness Club Members

4.1.2 Penetration of Gym Club Membership

4.1.3 Increase in Per Person Consumption of Sports Nutrition

4.1.4 Rise of E-commerce

4.1.5 Escalating Obese Population

4.1.6 Rising Urban Population

4.1.7 Rise in Middle Class Population and Living Standards

4.1.8 Escalating Youth Population

4.1.9 Rising Global GDP Per Capita

4.2 Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Health and Nutrition Awareness

4.2.2 Product Innovation

4.2.3 Entry of New Users

4.2.4 Recent On-the-Go Trend

4.2.5 Greater Endurance by Athletes

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Counterfeit Product Availability at Large

4.3.2 Tightening Rules Pose Challenges

4.3.3 Spread of Negative Press

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share

5.2 Revenue Comparison

5.3 Market Cap Comparison

5.4 Global Sports Protein Product Market Share

5.4.1 Global Sports Protein Powder Market Share

5.4.2 Global Sports Protein RTD Market Share

5.4.3 Global Sports Protein Bars Market Share

5.5 Global Sports Non-Protein Market Share

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Hormel Foods Corporation

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Post Holdings, Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Glanbia Plc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 GNC Holdings Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies



List of Charts

Nutrition Supplement Requirement

Essential Nutrients of Human Body

Product Category of Sports Nutrition

Global Sports Nutrition Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product Category (2016)

Global Sports Protein Products Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Sports Protein Product Market by Types (2016)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1615851

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.