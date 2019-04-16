“The Importance of Getting your Children Vaccinated”, new article by Pediatrician Dr. Kenneth Rebong

Dr Kenneth Rebong Profile on Hippocratesguild Dr Kenneth Rebong Profile on MedicoGazette Dr Kenneth Rebong, medical doctor, California Office of Dr Kenneth Rebong, San Jose, CA Kenneth Rebong, MD, doctor in California

It's important to get children vaccinated as soon as they are born. This will keep them safe from a plethora of deadly diseases, explains Dr. Kenneth Rebong.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s important to get children vaccinated to keep them safe from a plethora of potentially deadly diseases. But as always, when in doubt, review the issues with the pediatrician based on the medical history. Presumably all parents want to keep their children safe. That includes the necessary medical care and vaccinations. However, there are controversial and contradictory opinions and information about vaccinations for children. Dr. Kenneth Rebong , MD, based in San Jose, California, provides his thoughts on this issue. The complete article is available on the Blog of Dr. Rebong at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ Let us start with the basics: What Is a Vaccine?By now, you probably understand why people are vaccinated. Let’s talk about vaccines in layman terms. A vaccine is a product that is given to children, as well as adults, to protect them from infectious diseases. There are various types of vaccines and every year, developments are made to counteract the effects of new diseases discovered. The chemical components in a vaccine stimulate production of antibodies and provide immunity against various disease processes.Now here’s the truly fascinating part: the vaccine works due to the causative agent present in the disease, which is used as a synthetic substitute. The antigen induces an immune response in the body without injecting the disease.So here are the Top 5 Reasons to Get Your Child Vaccinated (and remember that when you are unsure, the child’s pediatrician, based on the available medical history, probably knows best):1.Get Your Child Vaccinated (usually within first 12 Months) to protect against some diseasesThe first vaccination is usually given to a child within the first 12 months (this may differ depending on the particular case, again consult the pediatrician). The basic MMR vaccine protects infants from rubella, measles, and mumps. Another important vaccine that should be given at 2 months is IPV, which protects newborn babies from polio.Vaccines are given from birth to 18 years. You can check out the schedules and recommended doses at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or check with the pediatrician.2. Vaccines Provide a Shield Against Serious IllnessesIf your child does not get vaccinated at the right time, his or her immune system becomes vulnerable to attacks. When you travel with your children abroad, not only are they at risk but they also put other children at risk.Some of the vaccine-preventable diseases are:* Diphtheria* Hepatitis A* Haemophilus influenza type b (Caused by bacterial meningitis)* Hepatitis B* Influenza* Human Papillomavirus (Caused by of cervical cancer)* Measles* Mumps* Meningococcal* Pertussis (Whooping Cough)* Polio* Pneumococcal (Causes blood infections and bacterial meningitis)* Rotavirus* Tetanus (Lockjaw)* Rubella (German measles)* Varicella (Chickenpox)These diseases can lead to serious complications such as amputation of leg or arm, paralysis of limbs, brain damage, convulsions, and even death.3. Vaccines Protect Your Child’s FutureChildren are exposed to germs on a daily basis. Following are some of the places where your child is likely to come into contact with dangerous bacteria:* Preschool or daycare* School* College* University* Doctor’s waiting room* Community center* Events and concerts* Summer camp* An airplane or a busThese germs spread through crowded places and by the time you notice the symptoms starting to appear, it may be too late.4. Vaccines Are Generally SafeSide effects from vaccines are rarely seen. Consult with your health care professional for more details.5. Vaccines Save You from Expensive Medical Bills https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/vfc/awardees/vaccine-management/price-list/index.html , which you can refer to, to find out how much your insurance will cover. Remember: get your children vaccinated as their future is at stake here.About Dr. Kenneth P Rebong Dr. Kenneth Pomar Rebong , MD, a medical doctor in San Jose, California, and specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. He completed his Pediatric Residency at RUTGERS University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

