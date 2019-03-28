New usability app UXReality earned a top spot at The MarTech Award 2019

UXReality has been named the Best Conversion Rate Optimization Technology of 2019 at the respected The Marketing Technology Award in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The solution represents the newest tendency in mobile UX world. It helps to create an awesome digital experience by seeing through users’ eyes, understanding their feelings, knowing what they say via one AI-powered app for getting mobile behavior insights.UXReality is an inclusive app for creating your own universe of user insights while interacting with mobile sites and apps. It is the first solution in the world that literally turns any smartphone into a fully-featured tool for studying user behavior as close to reality as possible. UXReality has all needed tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click recordings with AI-powered webcam Eye Tracking, Facial Coding, and feedback surveys. One app replaces bulky and expensive usability lab and helps to understand how people really interact with a mobile website or app by knowing what they see, think, and feel.Dmitry Gaiduk, CEO at CoolTool said:“In 2018, more than half of all website traffic worldwide was generated through mobile devices. Tools such as Google Analytics or click-based heatmaps reveal what users already did on the website and it is not enough to get deep behavior insights. There is a need to see the website through the users’ eyes and understand their feelings to create high-quality user interfaces. Nowadays, the only solution is building a usability lab that is time and budget intensive. That’s why we’ve designed UXReality”The Marketing Technology Award involves a global community of more than 1.3 million senior digital marketers and top brands representatives. UXReality takes home the recognition of the jury presented by HubSpot, Microsoft, Pinterest, MacKinsey, SAP, etc.About Marketing Technology AwardThe Marketing Technology Award hosted by Scott Brinker (of chiefmartec.com, also the one who creates those dizzying martech landscapes — up to 7000 this past year), and presented by us here at ClickZ. It involves a global community of more than 1.3 million senior digital marketers top brands representatives. In 2019 there were more than 500 entries submitted and 2,000+ people voted from top companies around the world.About CoolToolCoolTool is an automated platform that allows you to track and understand what people see, think and feel beyond their conscious control. It helps marketers to build better brands, ads, products and user experiences via a holistic understanding of consumer behavior. Thanks to AI technology, CoolTool successfully integrates a survey engine with eye tracking, emotion measurement, implicit tests, and website behavior tracking.Website: https://www.cooltool.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoolToolMR About UXRealityUXReality designed by CoolTool is the first solution in the world that literally turns any smartphone into a fully-featured tool for studying real user behavior. It is different by recording real users behavior on mobile using a webcam, screen, and voice recordings with an opportunity to get feedback via survey at the same time, while competitors use only mouse movements to show the behavior and it is not so representative. The UXReality app is able to "understand" what users see via gaze and eye movements tracking and what feelings a person experiences each second of the interaction.Website: https://www.uxreality.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/UXreality Email: hello@uxreality.comContact:Anna KonovodovaHead of Marketing at CoolToolann@cooltool.comFor images from MarTech Award and of UXReality receiving the award, click here ( https://www.dropbox.com/sh/l2fu1connrguyfz/AACfUjXtuJ5Ii5bTnHDvg8Aua?dl=0 ).



