Antifungal Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Fungal infection is most common in those with weakened immune system or those who have foreign material, including medical devices in their body like an artificial joint or heart valve. Fungal infections are categorized under opportunistic and primary fungal infection. Opportunistic fungal infection targets weak immune patients and can be very aggressive, spreading quickly to other organs and often leading to death. While primary fungal infection can occur in people with a normal immune system. There are several types of antifungal medicines. They come in as creams, sprays, solutions, tablets designed to go into the vagina (pessaries), shampoos, medicines to take by mouth, and injections. Most work by damaging the cell wall of the fungus, which causes the fungal cell to die.

The US is the largest market of anti-fungal drugs. It has the presence of the leading companies who specialize in anti-fungal drugs. The key factors driving growth of the anti-fungal market include rise in incidences of fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients, increase in number of cancer patients, rise in incidences of fungal infections in people suffering from AIDS, increase in spending on medicines, rise in sale of prescription drugs and many more.

However, market growth is hindered by the factors such as harsh side effects of drugs, drug resistance, high cost of anti-fungal, and lack of new anti-fungal therapies. The major trends featuring the market include increase in development of new drugs, flourishing public-private partnership in pharmaceutical industry, and growing awareness.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global Anti-Fungal Market” with special focus on invasive anti-fungal segment. It covers the regional and global aspects of the market. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles JNJ, Novartis, Pfizer, and Merck & Co.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Fungal Infection

1.2 Types of Fungal Infection

1.3 Treatment (Antifungal)

2. Global Antifungal Market

2.1 Global Antifungal Market by Value

2.2 Global Antifungal Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Antifungal Market by Region

3. Global Invasive Antifungal Market

3.1 Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Value

3.2 Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Drug Class

3.4 Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Major Drugs

3.5 Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Target Patients

3.6 Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Therapeutic Indication

4. Regional Anti-Fungal Market Analysis

4.1 The Americas

4.1.1 North America Anti-Fungal Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Anti-Fungal Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Latin & South America Anti-Fungal Market by Value

4.1.4 Latin & South America Anti-Fungal Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Anti-Fungal Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Anti-Fungal Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Recent Trends and Developments

5.1.1 Increase in Development of New Drugs

5.1.2 Flourishing Public-Private Partnership

5.1.3 Growing Public Awareness

5.1.4 Rise in FDA Approvals

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.2.1 Rise in Incidences of Fungal Infections in Immuno-compromised Patients

5.2.2 Increasing Unhygienic Conditions in Developed Cities

5.2.3 Rise in fungal Infections in People Suffering from AIDS

5.2.4 Increase in Number of Cancer Patients

5.2.5 Increasing Sales of Prescription Drugs

5.2.6 Increased Spending on Medicines

5.2.7 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.8 Escalating Aged Population

5.3 Challenges & Issues

5.3.1 Rise in Anti-fungal Resistance

5.3.2 Lack of New Anti-Fungal Therapies

5.3.3 Severe Side-Effects of Drugs

5.3.4 High Cost of Drugs

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Revenue Comparison

6.2 Market Cap Comparison

6.3 Product Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Novartis AG

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Pfizer Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies



List of Charts

Types of Fungal Infections

Drugs for Serious Fungal Infections

Global Anti-Fungal Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Anti-Fungal Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Anti-Fungal Market by Region (2015)

Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Drug Class (2015)

Global Invasive Anti-Fungal Market by Major Drugs (2015)

