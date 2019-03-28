Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market 2019 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Active IPM

AgBiTech

AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

AgrichemBio

Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.

ATGC Biotech

Atlas Agro

Hercon Environmental Corporation

Russell IPM

SemiosBIO Technologies

Shin-Etsu

Sumi Agro France

Syngenta Bioline Ltd.

Trécé, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sex pheromones

Aggregation pheromones

Oviposition deterring pheromones

Alarm pheromones

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Sex pheromones

1.4.3 Aggregation pheromones

1.4.4 Oviposition deterring pheromones

1.4.5 Alarm pheromones

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size

2.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Active IPM

12.1.1 Active IPM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.1.4 Active IPM Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Active IPM Recent Development

12.2 AgBiTech

12.2.1 AgBiTech Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.2.4 AgBiTech Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AgBiTech Recent Development

12.3 AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

12.3.1 AgriSense-BCS Ltd. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.3.4 AgriSense-BCS Ltd. Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AgriSense-BCS Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 AgrichemBio

12.4.1 AgrichemBio Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.4.4 AgrichemBio Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AgrichemBio Recent Development

12.5 Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.

12.5.1 Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.5.4 Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L. Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L. Recent Development

12.6 ATGC Biotech

12.6.1 ATGC Biotech Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.6.4 ATGC Biotech Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ATGC Biotech Recent Development

12.7 Atlas Agro

12.7.1 Atlas Agro Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.7.4 Atlas Agro Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Atlas Agro Recent Development

12.8 Hercon Environmental Corporation

12.8.1 Hercon Environmental Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.8.4 Hercon Environmental Corporation Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hercon Environmental Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Russell IPM

12.9.1 Russell IPM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.9.4 Russell IPM Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Russell IPM Recent Development

12.10 SemiosBIO Technologies

12.10.1 SemiosBIO Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Introduction

12.10.4 SemiosBIO Technologies Revenue in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SemiosBIO Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Shin-Etsu

12.12 Sumi Agro France

12.13 Syngenta Bioline Ltd.

12.14 Trécé, Inc.

Continuous…

