Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Active IPM
AgBiTech
AgriSense-BCS Ltd.
AgrichemBio
Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.
ATGC Biotech
Atlas Agro
Hercon Environmental Corporation
Russell IPM
SemiosBIO Technologies
Shin-Etsu
Sumi Agro France
Syngenta Bioline Ltd.
Trécé, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sex pheromones
Aggregation pheromones
Oviposition deterring pheromones
Alarm pheromones
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
