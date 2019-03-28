Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Cold Chain Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cold Chain Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
Global Cold Chain Logistics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nichirei Logistics Group
AmeriCold Logistics
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Co?peratief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
By End-User / Application
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Nichirei Logistics Group
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 AmeriCold Logistics
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Lineage Logistics
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 OOCL Logistics
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Burris Logistics
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 VersaCold Logistics Services
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 JWD Group
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Swire Group
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Preferred Freezer Services
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Swift Transportation
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
12.12 XPO Logistics
12.13 CWT Limited
12.14 Kloosterboer
12.15 NewCold Co?peratief U.A.
12.16 DHL
12.17 SCG Logistics
12.18 X2 Group
12.19 AIT
12.20 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
12.21 Best Cold Chain Co.
12.22 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
12.23 Interstate Cold Storage
12.24 Assa Abloy
12.25 Cloverleaf Cold Storage
12.26 Chase Doors
Continued….
