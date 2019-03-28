Global Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Land mobile wireless systems are communication systems used by local, tribal, federal, state, territorial emergency responders, public companies, and even the military for backing voice and low-speed data communications. These systems consist of a network, mobile radios, handheld portable radios, wireless base stations, and repeaters. These systems are classified into two major technologies, such as digital and analog, which are used across transportation, military, commercial, construction, and utility applications.

The rapidly growing significance of efficient mission-critical communication operations; and increasing demand for land mobile wireless systems in military, defense, and transportation applications drive the market growth. In addition, growth in demand for inexpensive, reliable, and better quality land mobile wireless systems and change over time from conventional, analog voice service (e.g., two-way communications) to complex systems incorporating digital features fuel the growth of the market. However, security issues associated with theft & alteration of mission-critical information and high cost for construction or building of land mobile wireless system restrict the market. Requirement of voice encryption for secure communication presents a major opportunity for the market.

The global Land Mobile Wireless Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Land Mobile Wireless Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Land Mobile Wireless Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Thales Group

Sepura plc

Motorola Solutions，Inc

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Simoco

Harris Corporation

Raytheon Company

RELM Wireless Corporation

Tait Communications

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hand Portable

Mobile (Vehicular)

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military & Defense

Others (Retail and Transportation)

