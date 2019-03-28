Diesel Market 2019 Sales, Supply And Consumption by Industry Key Players BP, Shell, CNPC, EXXON MOBIL, Sinopec and more

Diesel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

The global Diesel market is expected to reach USD 994.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 1.96% from 890.33 billion in 2018; the actual sales is about 1127.7 million tons in 2018. QYR analysis of the Diesel market indicated that APAC would account for the highest consumption in 2018 as a result of huge demanding of the downstream, with 34.96% share, reach to 311.26 billion dollars in 2018, and Europe and North America occupied 29.20% and 19.12% respectively.

The major players in global and North America Diesel market, including

BP

Shell

CNPC

EXXON MOBIL

Sinopec

Indian Oil

TOTAL

Pertamina

Chevron

Petronas

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Diesel in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The On the basis of product, the Diesel market is primarily split into

#1 Diesel Fuel

#2 Diesel Fuel

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive

Railway

Marine

Others

Table of Contents (Some Major Key players & points)

1 Market Overview 1

1.1 Diesel Product Overview 1

1.2 Diesel Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 #1 Diesel Fuel 3

1.2.2 #2 Diesel Fuel 4

1.3 Global Diesel Product Segment by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Diesel Sales and Growth by Types 5

1.3.2 Global Diesel Sales and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 5

1.3.3 Global Diesel Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 7

1.3.4 Global Diesel Price by Type (2014-2019) 9

1.4 APAC Diesel Product Segment by Type 9

1.4.1 APAC Diesel Sales and Growth by Types 9

1.4.2 APAC Diesel Sales and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 9

1.4.3 APAC Diesel Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 10

1.4.4 APAC Diesel Price by Type (2014-2019) 11

1.5 North America Diesel Product Segment by Type 11

1.5.1 North America Diesel Sales and Growth by Types 11

1.5.2 North America Diesel Sales and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 12

1.5.3 North America Diesel Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2019) 13

1.5.4 North America Diesel Price by Type (2014-2019) 14

2 Diesel Application/End Users 15

....

7 Global Diesel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 54

7.1 BP 54

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 54

7.1.2 Diesel Product Overview 55

7.1.3 BP Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 56

7.2 Shell 56

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 56

7.2.2 Diesel Product Overview 57

7.2.3 Shell Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 58

7.3 CNPC 58

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 58

7.3.2 Diesel Product Overview 59

7.3.3 CNPC Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 59

7.4 EXXON MOBIL 60

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 60

7.4.2 Diesel Product Overview 61

7.4.3 EXXON MOBIL Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 61

7.5 Sinopec 62

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 62

7.5.2 Diesel Product Overview 63

7.5.3 Sinopec Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 63

7.6 Indian Oil 64

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 64

7.6.2 Diesel Product Overview 65

7.6.3 Indian Oil Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 65

7.7 TOTAL 66

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 66

7.7.2 Diesel Product Overview 67

7.7.3 TOTAL Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 67

7.8 Pertamina 68

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 68

7.8.2 Diesel Product Overview 69

7.8.3 Pertamina Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 69

7.9 Chevron 70

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 70

7.9.2 Diesel Product Overview 71

7.9.3 Chevron Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 71

7.10 Petronas 72

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Key Products and Sales Area 72

7.10.2 Diesel Product Overview 73

7.10.3 Petronas Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 73

Continued...

