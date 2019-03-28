Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Welding Robot Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Welding Robot Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Welding Robot Industry

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Welding Robot industry.

This report splits Welding Robot market by Welding Robot Type, by Number of Axes, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies 
ABB Robotics 
Adept Technology 
CLOOS 
COMAU S.p.A. - Powertrain Systems 
Denso Wave 
FANUC 
FORSTER welding systems GmbH 
FRONIUS 
GSK CNC 
igm Robotersysteme AG 
Janome Industrial Equipment 
Kawasaki Robotics GmbH 
KUKA Roboter GmbH 
Lincoln Electric 
Mitsubishi Electric 
Motoman 
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. 
O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH 
OTC 
Panasonic Industrial, Robot & Welding 
SERRA 
SINCOSALD 
STUAA 
Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co., Ltd. 
TECHNAX 
TIESSE ROBOT 
Toshiba Machine 
TRUMPF Laser Technology 
Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd 
Yaskawa Motoman

Main Regions 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Latin America 
Mexico 
...
Main Product Type 
Welding Robot Market, by Welding Robot Type 
Articulated Robot 
Cartesian Robot 
Parallel Robot 
SCARA Robot 
Welding Robot Market, by Number of Axes 
4-axis or Less 
5-axis 
6-axis 
7-axis or More

Main Applications 
Automotive Industry 
Electrical and Electronics 
Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals 
Food & Beverage 
Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Welding Robot Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023 
Chapter One Welding Robot Market Overview 
1.1 Global Welding Robot Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023 
1.2 Welding Robot, by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023 
1.2.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Market Share by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023 
1.2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023 
1.2.3 Global Welding Robot Price by Welding Robot Type 2013-2023 
1.2.4 Articulated Robot 
1.2.5 Cartesian Robot 
1.2.6 Parallel Robot 
1.2.7 SCARA Robot 
1.3 Welding Robot, by Number of Axes 2013-2023 
1.3.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Market Share by Number of Axes 2013-2023 
1.3.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Number of Axes 2013-2023 
1.3.3 Global Welding Robot Price by Number of Axes 2013-2023 
1.3.4 4-axis or Less 
1.3.5 5-axis 
1.3.6 6-axis 
1.3.7 7-axis or More

Chapter Two Welding Robot by Regions 2013-2018 
2.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018 
2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018 
2.3 Global Welding Robot Price by Regions 2013-2018 
2.4 North America 
2.4.1 United States 
2.4.2 Canada 
2.5 Latin America 
2.5.1 Mexico 
2.5.2 Brazil 
2.5.3 Argentina 
2.5.4 Others in Latin America 
2.6 Europe 
2.6.1 Germany 
2.6.2 United Kingdom 
2.6.3 France 
2.6.4 Italy 
2.6.5 Spain 
2.6.6 Russia 
2.6.7 Netherland 
2.6.8 Others in Europe 
2.7 Asia & Pacific 
2.7.1 China 
2.7.2 Japan 
2.7.3 India 
2.7.4 Korea 
2.7.5 Australia 
2.7.6 Southeast Asia 
2.7.6.1 Indonesia 
2.7.6.2 Thailand 
2.7.6.3 Philippines 
2.7.6.4 Vietnam 
2.7.6.5 Singapore 
2.7.6.6 Malaysia 
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia 
2.8 Africa & Middle East 
2.8.1 South Africa 
2.8.2 Egypt 
2.8.3 Turkey 
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia 
2.8.5 Iran 
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Welding Robot by Players 2013-2018 
3.1 Global Welding Robot Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018 
3.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018 
3.3 Global Top Players Welding Robot Key Product Model and Market Performance 
3.4 Global Top Players Welding Robot Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Continued….

About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


