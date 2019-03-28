Global Sublingual Immunotherapy Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sublingual immunotherapy is an alternative way to treat allergies without injections. An allergist gives a patient small doses of an allergen under the tongue to boost tolerance to the substance and reduce symptoms. 
In 2018, the global Sublingual Immunotherapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sublingual Immunotherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sublingual Immunotherapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Anergis 
HAL Allergy Group 
Merck 
Allergy Therapeutics 
ALK-Abello 
Stallergenes Greer 
Laboratorios LETI 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Asthma 
Allergic Rhinitis 
Venom Allergy 
Food Allergy

Market segment by Application, split into 
Hospital Pharmacies 
Online Pharmacies 
Retail Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Sublingual Immunotherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Sublingual Immunotherapy development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Sublingual Immunotherapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Asthma 
1.4.3 Allergic Rhinitis 
1.4.4 Venom Allergy 
1.4.5 Food Allergy 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Sublingual Immunotherapy Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Hospital Pharmacies 
1.5.3 Online Pharmacies 
1.5.4 Retail Pharmacies 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Sublingual Immunotherapy Market Size 
2.2 Sublingual Immunotherapy Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Sublingual Immunotherapy Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Sublingual Immunotherapy Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Anergis 
12.1.1 Anergis Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.1.4 Anergis Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Anergis Recent Development 
12.2 HAL Allergy Group 
12.2.1 HAL Allergy Group Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.2.4 HAL Allergy Group Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 HAL Allergy Group Recent Development 
12.3 Merck 
12.3.1 Merck Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.3.4 Merck Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Merck Recent Development 
12.4 Allergy Therapeutics 
12.4.1 Allergy Therapeutics Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.4.4 Allergy Therapeutics Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Allergy Therapeutics Recent Development 
12.5 ALK-Abello 
12.5.1 ALK-Abello Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.5.4 ALK-Abello Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 ALK-Abello Recent Development 
12.6 Stallergenes Greer 
12.6.1 Stallergenes Greer Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.6.4 Stallergenes Greer Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Stallergenes Greer Recent Development 
12.7 Laboratorios LETI 
12.7.1 Laboratorios LETI Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Sublingual Immunotherapy Introduction 
12.7.4 Laboratorios LETI Revenue in Sublingual Immunotherapy Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Laboratorios LETI Recent Development

