The Addictive VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is exhibiting at FIBO Global Fitness Fair

The fun and addictive virtual reality workout platform that increases member attraction and retention, is exhibiting at FIBO 2019 in Cologne, booth 6/A21.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visitors get the perfect opportunity to see and get a feel of HOLOFIT, its current selection of 36 virtual reality workout environments , and the gamification system that makes fitness fun and addictive.This innovative approach to cardio workouts enables gym owners to attract new customer segments and retain existing members out of whom 70% become and stay regulars after the initial six-month period.HOLOFIT opens up new revenue streams with different monetization options which will all be exhibited at FIBO Global Fitness.In addition, Holodia has special surprises prepared, and the world premiere of their new content Visitors will have the chance to meet Holodia’s top executives - CEO, Shahin Lauritzen, CTO, Olivier Zitvogel and COO, Bojana Knezevic.“My team is on a mission to help take the fitness industry innovation boom to the next level, ensuring cardio workouts never become boring again. We work exclusively in the fitness space helping the global fitness industry solve what I believe are some of its biggest problems - member attraction and retention,” said Shahin Lauritzen, CEO of Holodia.To set up a meeting with Holodia’s CEO, Shahin Lauritzen, please contact lauritzen(at)holodia.comFor media inquiries, please contact Pavle Lazarevic pavle(at)holodia.comFor additional information, visit https://www.holodia.com/ About Holodia:Holodia is a Swiss company that creates a lifelike experience in an immersive, highly visual, non intrusive 3D environment. Holodia's product HOLOFIT is unique software as a service that enables a fully immersive VR environment, and can be used on all major cardio fitness equipment brands.Having the end user in mind, Holodia designed and created HOLOFIT to make fitness fun. Today, 70% of all HOLOFIT users become and stay regulars after the initial 6 months period. HOLOFIT makes cardio fitness workouts exciting, competitive, and social, and helps end users maintain their fitness goals.



