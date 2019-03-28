Xanthan Gum Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Xanthan Gum Market

Executive Summary

Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide secreted by the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris, used as a food additive and rheology modifier, commonly used as a food thickening agent (in salad dreings, for example) and a stabilizer (in cosmetic products, for example, to prevent ingredients from separating). It is composed of pentasaccharide repeat Unit, comprising glucose, mannose, and glucuronic acid in the molar ratio 2.0:2.0:1.0. It is produced by the fermentation of glucose, sucrose, or lactose. After a fermentation period, the polysaccharide is precipitated from a growth medium with isopropyl alcohol, dried, and ground into a fine powder. Later, it is added to a liquid medium to form the gum.

Xanthan Gum market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

The players mentioned in our report

Kelco

ADM

Cargill

Solvay

DuPont Danisco

FMC Corporation

Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC

Gum Technology

TIC Gums

Jungbunzlauer

Fufeng

Deosen Biochemical

Meihua Group

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Product Segment Analysis

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Daily neceities grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Application Segment Analysis

Oil field

Food and beverage

Industrial

Consumer goods

Pharmaceutial products

others

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

South East Asia

Japan and India

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Xanthan Gum Industry

1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.1 Types of Xanthan Gum industry

1.2.1.1 Food Grade

1.2.1.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.1.3 Daily neceities grade

1.2.1.4 Pharmaceutical grade

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Xanthan Gum Markets by regions

2.1.1 North America

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major players Revenue in 2018

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major players Revenue in 2018

2.1.3 South East Asia

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major players Revenue in 2018

2.1.4 Japan and India

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major players Revenue in 2018

2.1.5 China

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018

Major players Revenue in 2018

2.2 World Xanthan Gum Market by types

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Daily neceities grade

Pharmaceutical grade

2.3 World Xanthan Gum Market by Applications

Oil field

Food and beverage

Industrial

Consumer goods

Pharmaceutial products

Chapter 3 World Xanthan Gum Market share

3.1 Major players Market share by production

3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue

3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2018, Through 2023

3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2018, Through 2023

Chapter 4 Supply Chain

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2012-2018

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Proce Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued……

