Smart Highway Construction Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Smart Highway Construction Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Smart Highway Construction Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Smart Highway Construction Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 116 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Smart highway construction aims to incorporate technologies to make highway roads safer, smarter, and more energy efficient; and to generate electricity by harnessing solar, wind, and vibration energy. The electricity, so produced, can be utilized to charge electric vehicles, power street lamps, and can be used to power traffic monitoring systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Highway Construction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Highway Construction market by product type and applications/end industries.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3423168-global-smart-highway-construction-market-2018-by-manufacturers

The government funding segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the global smart highway construction market during 2017. A large number of countries are increasingly focusing on the construction of smart highways as a sustainable solution to limit GHG emissions and promote the usage of electric vehicles. Since, the construction of smart highways involves a number of benefits such as shorter trip time, reduced traffic congestion, fewer traffic accidents, and reduced carbon emissions, more countries will increase their funding for the construction of the smart highways during the next few years.

The global Smart Highway Construction market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Highway Construction.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Continental Engineering

Heijmans

IBM

Cisco

Nippon Koei

Transstroy

VINCI Construction

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Colas

Huawei Technologies

Indra

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Photovoltaic Pavement

Wireless Vehicle Charging

Frost Protection and Melting Snow, Ice

Road Markings

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government Funding

Other Funding

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3423168-global-smart-highway-construction-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Smart Highway Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Highway Construction

1.2 Classification of Smart Highway Construction by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Highway Construction Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Highway Construction Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Photovoltaic Pavement

1.2.4 Wireless Vehicle Charging

1.2.5 Frost Protection and Melting Snow, Ice

1.2.6 Road Markings

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Smart Highway Construction Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Highway Construction Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Government Funding

1.3.3 Other Funding

1.4 Global Smart Highway Construction Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Highway Construction Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Highway Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Highway Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Highway Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Highway Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Highway Construction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Highway Construction (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Continental Engineering

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Highway Construction Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Continental Engineering Smart Highway Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Heijmans

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Highway Construction Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Heijmans Smart Highway Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Highway Construction Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Smart Highway Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cisco

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Highway Construction Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cisco Smart Highway Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nippon Koei

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Highway Construction Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nippon Koei Smart Highway Construction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.