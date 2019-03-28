Pastor Kenneth Jones of Practical Living Ministry to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LORTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a lot easier to solve problems when we’re in a spiritual place and confront problems from a spiritual place. If we can solve our issues at the spiritual level, change will take effect emotionally and psychologically and manifest physically in the world we live in each day.

Pastor Kenneth Jones is a minister, Christian counselor and the founder of Practical Living Ministry, where biblical principles inform solutions for every day challenges.

“Practical Living Ministry was founded on the idea of teaching and sharing basic principles, not only biblical principles, but life principles, and apply them to everyday life,” says Jones. “Sometimes people don't get the answer to their questions in worship. Many times, people come to me and say, ‘I'm going to church every Sunday, but how do I deal with my broken marriage? How do I deal with not being able to communicate with my kid?’ With my background in social work and psychology, as well as theology, I try to teach the things that help people to deal with the day-to-day challenges they have to overcome and apply peace to their lives.”

Ministry means service. For eight years, Practical Living Ministry has combined its unique approach to service with other ministries that support prison re-entry and feeding the homeless. Pastor Jones himself excels in comforting those in grief.

“It's a lot about conversation,” says Jones. “I may not have a Bible in my lap or on the desk, but we're talking about it. If they feel comfortable and want to bring something up about the Bible, then we can discuss it. I just help them find their way to the answers in a session.”

Jones says he’s most proud of seeing lives change, seeing people overcome, seeing marriages and a relationship restored, and helping people find comfort in grief.

Says Jones: “Sometimes people say we’re a ‘church without walls,’ but I think of it more like Field of Dreams: if you build it, they will come.”

For more information on Practical Living Ministry, visit https://practicallivingministry.org/



