Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 105 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Voice recognition refers to an authentication technology where sounds, words, or phrases spoken by humans are changed into electrical signals and are converted into coding patterns and assigned meanings. Each human voice is different, and identical words can have different meanings if spoken with different inflections or in different contexts. Voice-based technology is divided into two groups: text independent and text dependent.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Voice Recognition for Smartphones market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Voice Recognition for Smartphones market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3423536-global-voice-recognition-for-smartphones-market-2018-by

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing stringency in road safety regulations. With the rise in the number of road accidents worldwide, regulations have been enforced in many countries to prevent the use of mobile devices while driving. This has paved the way for safer means of interaction with mobile devices such as voice recognition. Countries, such as Australia, the Philippines, the UK, the US, India, and Chile, have imposed strict restrictions on mobile use on the road.

The global Voice Recognition for Smartphones market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Voice Recognition for Smartphones.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

Google

Microsoft

Nuance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Text Independent

Text Dependent

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Artificial Intelligence

Non-Artificial Intelligence

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3423536-global-voice-recognition-for-smartphones-market-2018-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Voice Recognition for Smartphones

1.2 Classification of Voice Recognition for Smartphones by Types

1.2.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Text Independent

1.2.4 Text Dependent

1.3 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Artificial Intelligence

1.3.3 Non-Artificial Intelligence

1.4 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Voice Recognition for Smartphones Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Voice Recognition for Smartphones Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Voice Recognition for Smartphones Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Voice Recognition for Smartphones Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Voice Recognition for Smartphones Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Voice Recognition for Smartphones (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Apple

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Apple Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Google Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Nuance

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nuance Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.