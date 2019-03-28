Dr. Jennifer Aviado-Langer DNP of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Returns to CUTV News Radio

COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first time a doctor says that dreaded word “cancer,” the world seems to stop. Patients immediately ask themselves, “What is my future going to be like? What am I going to tell my family?” But we have the power to start healing even before the condition is treated.

Dr. Jennifer Aviado-Langer DNP is a nurse practitioner at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the largest and oldest cancer center in the world. Reporting to the Department of Anesthesia, Dr. Aviado-Langer works in a nurse practitioner-led pre-surgical testing unit with a team of patient care technicians to support patients as they undergo the rigors of their cancer diagnosis with their needs fulfilled. She splits her practice between Sloan-Kettering’s Manhattan and Commack campuses.

“I believe I have been a catalyst for change in enabling my patients to feel good in spite of their diagnosis,” says Dr. Aviado-Langer. “It is in realizing our weakness that we discover our ability to endure. I look at every encounter as a positive opportunity, for as long as they are seeking treatment there is hope; for as long as there is hope, there is life.”

Surgery is trauma with consent. Patients rely on pre-surgical testing to support a safe peri-operative course. It’s all about providing the patient with what they need to facilitate a complete diagnosis without subjecting them to unnecessary trauma, both physically or psychologically.

“We are all patients. We all have social, emotional, and health needs. And when we are ill, we have to look at the patient as a whole and not isolate the disease from the person.”

Dr. Aviado-Langer says it’s all about patients-centered communication.

“Shared decision making between the provider and the patient makes a big difference in terms of care,” says Dr. Aviado-Langer, “Patient-centered communication is an essential aspect of ensuring there is patient satisfaction and good outcomes.”

As a provider, Dr. Aviado-Langer has dealt with all types of concerns. She can see things even the patient may not be aware of, but she tries to encourage the patient to use their own power. This patient empowerment engages the patient to tap into the knowledge, skills and motivation to discover how much control they still have over their outcomes.

“It is satisfying for me as a provider to see a patient learn they still have control given their diagnosis,” says Dr. Aviado-Langer. Your job is to stay fit, active, healthy. Next thing you know, you are more in tune with your body.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Jennifer Aviado-Langer in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, April 1st at 11am EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday April 10th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Jennifer Aviado-Langer, visit www.mskcc.org



