Memory Chip Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 - 2024

Global Memory Chip Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Memory Chip Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Memory Chip in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of the global memory chip market is driven by rise in smartphone penetration, high-density storage capability, and quick read & write cycle.

The global smartphone market is witnessing high growth rate. According to the Federal Reserve Board reports, in 2015, 80% of the U.S. adult population used mobile phones, out of which 71% were smartphone users.

The worldwide market for Memory Chip is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

NXP

Texas Instruments

Broadcom

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Qualcomm

Transcend Information

Fujitsu Microelectronics

Western Digital

Taiwan Semiconductor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

Programmable ROM (PROM)

NAND Flash

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Laptop/PCs

Camera

Smartphone

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Memory Chip Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

1.2.2 Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

1.2.3 Programmable ROM (PROM)

1.2.5 NAND Flash

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Laptop/PCs

1.3.2 Camera

1.3.3 Smartphone

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsung

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Memory Chip Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Samsung Memory Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 NXP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Memory Chip Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NXP Memory Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Texas Instruments

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Memory Chip Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Texas Instruments Memory Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Broadcom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Memory Chip Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Broadcom Memory Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SK Hynix

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Memory Chip Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SK Hynix Memory Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



