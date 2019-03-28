Next Generation Storage Devices Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Next Generation Storage Devices Market

Description

The nextgeneration storage device integrates distributed storage technology, uses standardized hardware facilities to construct storage pools, virtualizes existing storage facilities, interconnects and breaks data scheduling barriers, and provides object, block, and file storage services under a unified system. And has the advantages of high reliability and easy management.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next Generation Storage Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next Generation Storage Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

DAS is the oldest storage system and offers convenient data storage solution. DAS offers simplicity and low-cost solution compared to any other storages. Network-attached storage (NAS) is the second-largest market by size after DAS in the next-generation data storage market. The key feature of NAS is the ability to provide multiple-client access to the same file. NAS devices also offer vertical and horizontal scalability. Such solutions are mostly used by enterprises where data security is of prime importance.

The North American next generation storage device market is expected to show significant growth in the near future, owing to the high adoption of technology and presence of already established infrastructure.

The global Next Generation Storage Devices market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next Generation Storage Devices.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Dell

HPE

Hitachi

IBM

NetApp

Nutanix

Oracle StorageTek

Pure Storage

Tintri

Toshiba

Carbonite

NetApp

SugarSync

Dropbox

JustCloud

Norton

SpiderOak

OpenDrive

Adrive

Reduxio

AMI StorTrends

Tegile Systems

Idrive

Microsoft

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic Storage

Solid-state Storage

Cloud-based Storage

Hybrid Array

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

