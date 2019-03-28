New Female Condom Consumer Reviews: “VA makes male condoms obsolete!”

VA w.o.w

Early users of new VA female condom express their great approval.

The Venus Age for female condoms is here with the VA w.o.w, worn-of-women condom.” — IXu LLC

OSLO, NORWAY, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 European launch of the VA w.o.w (worn-of-women) female condom has drastically elevated the image of female condoms in the European Union based on consumer reviews.Early responses received at vawow.com, the exclusive on-line retail site, include the kind of comments the female condom market has been waiting to see - - to excite the general public about female condoms.Design firm IXu of the USA believes it has forever changed the way female condoms are accepted by the public. In a new marketing twist, IXu is fully showcasing the actual VA product in promotional photographs, showing exactly how attractive it looks and fits, becoming the first female condom presented to consumers in stark detail.“With our improved product design, emphasizing the “fashionable V-shape outer frame and super snug body fit, we love to show the VA explicitly in photos. The result has been new users trying and reacting positively,” says CEO Brian Osterberg, “Their intimate and descriptive comments are amazing. The Venus Age is here to stay.”The VA w.o.w condom was launched globally in February 2019 by IXu LLC and contract manufacturer HLL Lifecare Ltd., a global condom and medical device leader.



