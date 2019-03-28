Logic20/20 Hires Juliana Su to Expand their Consulting Services

The business and technology consulting company announces the expansion of their consulting leadership team heading into Q2 of 2019.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20 has announced that consulting expert Juliana Su will be joining the team as a new Managing Director of Consulting. Juliana has over 20 years of experience in the industry and brings a wealth of consulting expertise to the company.Logic20/20 delivers solutions in Leadership and Execution, Digital Transformation, Advanced Analytics, and Managed Services. Juliana will be responsible for leading the consulting teams focused on developing advanced analytics and leadership and execution solutions, and will help clients deliver on their most important business initiatives by aligning people, processes and technology.“I am excited to join the Logic20/20 team,” says Juliana. “I look forward to helping Logic20/20 expand our Advanced Analytics and Leadership and Execution practices while continuing to provide exceptional value and create innovative solutions for our customers.”Prior to joining Logic20/20, Juliana was CIO for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. and President of Volt Customer Care Solutions. She has extensive experience in identifying business opportunities and growing profitable organizations and is well versed in managing people, products, and projects across multiple countries and organizational functions.“Juliana brings the experience and knowledge to drive the vision of Logic20/20 forward,” says Will Schmidt, General Manager of Consulting. “I am excited to see what our consultants will be able to accomplish under her leadership, and the innovative solutions we are able to provide our clients.”To learn more about Juliana and the rest of the leadership team visit https://www.logic2020.com/company/leadership



