Five Oaks Center Building in Vero Beach, Florida Purchased by Aghapy Properties Founder Mark Youssef

Real Estate Company Hopes to Expand in Vero Beach Throughout 2019, Says President Mark Youssef

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate company Aghapy Properties, LLC founder and president Mark Youssef recently closed on the Five Oaks Center Building. This 10,000-square-foot, two-story building is located in the heart of Vero Beach, Florida. The building hosts many tenants, including non-profit organization the American Cancer Society, as well as business offices.The deal was closed by Aghapy Properties, LLC President Mark Youssef for $1.16 million.“Aghapy Properties, LLC sees Vero Beach as a great real estate market,” said Mark Youssef, who is also the owner and manager of St. Lucie Pharmacy in Port St. Lucy, Florida. The company plans to expand in Vero Beach, acquiring more commercial properties there in 2019.Vero Beach is a small city in Florida that offers wide sands, volleyball courts, tropical plants and Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, which shelters brown pelicans. Vero Beach is 13.1 square miles and is located approximately 135 miles north of Miami and 190 miles south of Jacksonville. The population of Vero Beach is more than 15,000 people.“The lush, verdant beauty of Vero Beach offers an incredible opportunity for investing in real estate,” said Mark Youssef. “We look forward to being part of the city and continuing to see it thrive.”Mark Youssef added that Aghapy Properties, LLC is excited to host the American Cancer Society in its Five Oaks Center Building, among other tenants. The American Cancer Society is the country’s largest voluntary health organization, with a volunteer network of two million people. The Vero Beach division office offers multiple volunteer opportunities for the community and raise funds for cancer research and to expand education and advocacy efforts.“The work that the American Cancer Society does in the Vero Beach community is invaluable to so many cancer patients and their families,” Mark Youssef said . The non-profit organization holds Relays for Life each year and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk each October.“Not only is Aghapy Properties proud to acquire real estate in Vero Beach, we are proud to play a small role in the work of the American Cancer Society, which provides transportation and lodging, emotional support, wigs, access to cancer resources and much more to this community,” Mark Youssef said.The Five Oaks Center Building is located at 3375 20th Street in Vero Beach, Florida.Aghapy Properties, LLC owns several residential and commercial rental properties in Vero Beach and throughout the state of Florida.



