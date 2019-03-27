Senior Military Experts to provide updates on Czech Republic’s Helicopter Procurement at Helicopter Technology CEE 2019

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

Senior leaders from the Czech Air Force and Armed Forces to discuss key updates on the procurement of modern multirole helicopters at Helicopter Technology CEE

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th Annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference will be returning to Prague, Czech Republic on the 22nd and 23rd May 2019.In recent news, the Czech MoD begun 3 major procurement programmes to modernise its armed forces, with all 3 contracts to be signed this year as they aim to purchase military platforms, including multi-purpose helicopters. (Source: defensenews.com)The scheduled acquisitions are mostly focused on replacing the Soviet-era equipment with new gear produced by Western allies and Czech OEMs.The Czech Republic's procurement of new helicopters is a key focus of this year's conference , with high-ranking officials from the Czech Air Force and Armed Forces set to discuss key updates and progress made, alongside other expert national and international speakers.The two-day event will feature national high-level experts sharing briefings on developments in helicopter technologies and programs across central and eastern Europe, as well as vital updates on recent procurement progress.National central and eastern Europe expert speakers for the 2019 event include:• Colonel Rudolf Straka, Chief of Combat Training Department, Czech Air Force• Air Fleet General Valerica Vrajescu, Deputy Chief of Joint Forces Command, Romanian Ministry of National Defence• Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director, Czech Armed Forces• Major General (Ret'd) Bohuslav Dvorak, Former Deputy Chief of General Staff, Czech Armed Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Simon Zsolt, HDF 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base, Chief of Flight Training Department, Hungarian Air ForceThis year’s conference will host an international gathering of military experts from central and eastern European countries, who will present their current national situation in terms of helicopter technology, as well as provide attendees with the chance to meet and cooperate with allied and potential third-party partners to help support their helicopter capabilities.For those interested in attending the only regionally dedicated military helicopter conference, there is a £100 early bird discount on bookings, expiring Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpr Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe22nd-23rd May 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: Bell Helicopter and Leonardo---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



