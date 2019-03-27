SMi’s 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Confex in 2 week

P-296 Novatek

SMi Group remind all microbiologists that 2nd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Confex will be taking place in Boston on April 10-11 in just 2 weeks

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Confex is returning to Boston for another successful year.SMi Group is delighted to welcome a new sponsor Novatek who will also be exhibiting at this year’s conference.This 2-day agenda will feature a series of presentations from industry experts who will be discussing key topics in the pharmaceutical microbiology industry such as risk management and preparing risk-based programs . Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about key trends and answer questions around environmental monitoring and critical utility.Highlights include exploring the latest in regulatory changes and evaluating strategies to ensure compliance, disinfectant validation and methods, endotoxin detection methods and microbiological methods.The conference will gather senior industry experts to delve deeper into the core issues surrounding regulation for contamination control, delving into environmental monitoring, in depth rapid microbial methods and endotoxin control, sterility assurance and the risk mitigation for mycoplasma and animal sera, plus much more.Three new interviews from conference speakers: Hilary Chan at Takeda Matts Ramstorp at BioTekPro; Cheryl Essex at Sanofi are now available and can be viewed from the download center here: http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr5 The chair for this conference is James Drinkwater, Chairman, PHSS, Head of Aseptic, Processing Technologies & GMP Compliance at Franz Ziel GmbH.There are also two focused post-conference workshops that will take place on Friday April 12th, 2019.- Workshop A is on ‘Mold Contamination Challenges’ led by Ziva Abraham, CEO, Microrite- Workshop B is on ‘Microbiological control of GMP using Vapour Phase Hydrogen Peroxide bio-decontamination’ led by James Drinkwater, Chairman, PHSS, Head of Aseptic Processing Technologies & GMP Compliance, Franz Ziel GmbHDelegates can download the updated brochure and also register for the conference at: http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr5 , there are limited places.Alia Malick, SMi’s Microbiology Portfolio Director comments“This microbiology portfolio has grown from strength to strength over the last year and in particular the attraction for the East Coast event has been phenomenal, we have ten key industry leading sponsors, who will be exhibiting their products/series at the Boston Microbiology conference and over 20 top leaders in microbiology speaking at the two-day conference. We would welcome you to join the conference and see for yourself, at what is the best ever produced event in our microbiology series.We continue with our enhancement of the microbiology portfolio with our new inaugural addition Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Conference which will launch in October in London, more details will follow soon”.Interested in learning more about sponsorship contact: Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk or call: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast ConferenceConference: 10th & 11th April 2019Post-conference workshops: 12th April 2019Battery Wharf Hotel, Boston, USAFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPharmaMicroEC---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.