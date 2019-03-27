Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PVC Compound Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

PVC Compound Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PVC Compound Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “PVC Compound Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “PVC Compound Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PVC Compound Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.

PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.

The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016. 
PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global. 
PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound. 
Global PVC Compound market size will increase to 3140 Million US$ by 2025, from 3140 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Compound.

This report researches the worldwide PVC Compound market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 
This study categorizes the global PVC Compound breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
Westlake Chemical 
Mexichem 
Aurora Plastics 
Benvic Europe 
INEOS Compounds 
Vinyl Compounds 
Teknor Apex 
Flex Technologies 
Roscom 
EMPOL/IFFCO 
Cary Compound 
Sylvin Technologies 
Konnark Polymer 
Mazda Plastic 
Thevinyl 
ACTEGA 
PolyOne 
Hanwha (Korea) 
Kingfa (China) 
Thai Plastics

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803587-global-pvc-compound-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

PVC Compound Breakdown Data by Type 
Non-Plasticised PVC 
Plasticised PVC 

PVC Compound Breakdown Data by Application 
Pipe & Fitting 
Profiles & Tubes 
Wire & Cable 
Film & Sheet 
Others

PVC Compound Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

PVC Compound Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders 
PVC Compound Manufacturers 
PVC Compound Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
PVC Compound Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803587-global-pvc-compound-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global PVC Compound Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 PVC Compound Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Non-Plasticised PVC 
1.4.3 Plasticised PVC 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global PVC Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Pipe & Fitting 
1.5.3 Profiles & Tubes 
1.5.4 Wire & Cable 
1.5.5 Film & Sheet 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global PVC Compound Production 
2.1.1 Global PVC Compound Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global PVC Compound Production 2014-2025 
2.1.3 Global PVC Compound Capacity 2014-2025 
2.1.4 Global PVC Compound Marketing Pricing and Trends 
2.2 PVC Compound Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025 
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 
2.3.2 Key PVC Compound Manufacturers 
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues 
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator 
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions 
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles 
8.1 Westlake Chemical 
8.1.1 Westlake Chemical Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound 
8.1.4 PVC Compound Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 Mexichem 
8.2.1 Mexichem Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound 
8.2.4 PVC Compound Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 Aurora Plastics 
8.3.1 Aurora Plastics Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound 
8.3.4 PVC Compound Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 Benvic Europe 
8.4.1 Benvic Europe Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound 
8.4.4 PVC Compound Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.5 INEOS Compounds 
8.5.1 INEOS Compounds Company Details 
8.5.2 Company Description 
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Compound 
8.5.4 PVC Compound Product Description 
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis 

Continued….

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
PVC Compound Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Powder Free Gloves Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Botswana Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023
View All Stories From This Author