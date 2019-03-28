Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Market, Global, Regions, 47 Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Key Players, Patents

The Business Research Company

The titanium dioxide market (the tio2 market) will grow at an annual rate of 4.1% to reach $1.1 Billion by 2023.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The titanium dioxide market (the tio2 market) will grow at an annual rate of 4.1% to reach $1.1 Billion by 2023. The tio2 market growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for ultrafine titanium dioxide from the cosmetics and paints and coatings industries based in Asia-Pacific, where there is strong demand from countries such as China and India due to rising disposable incomes.

The global market for titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide is concentrated. Major players in the market are Titanium Metals Corporation, National Industrialization Company (Tasnee), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. and others.

There is a high level of patent applications and grants in the titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide market. Examples include Boeing Corporation’s August 2018 grant of a patent on an alpha-beta titanium alloy that may be used in wrought form, powdered form, or compacted and sintered form.

Global Titanium Alloys and Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides titanium alloys and titanium dioxide market overviews, analyze and forecast titanium dioxide market size and growth for the whole market, titanium dioxide market segments and geographies, tio2 market trends, tio2 market drivers and restraints, tio2 global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and titanium alloys market shares. There are over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Titanium Alloys and Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide market, by product type- titanium sponge and alloys manufacturing, extraction, purification, production of the sponge.

Data Segmentations: Titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – titanium sponge and alloys manufacturing, extraction, purification, and production of the sponge- market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Titanium Alloys and Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Market Organizations Covered: Titanium Metals Corporation, National Industrialization Company (Tasnee), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide market comparison with macro-economic factors, per capita average titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide market expenditure, global and by country; titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; tio2 market customer information, titanium alloys and tio2 market patents, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies for Participants in the Titanium Alloys and Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide companies considering to invest in IoT technologies to optimize production and increase efficiencies, and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal’s growth strategy to focus on increasing its share in the market through sustainable investments.

Opportunities for Titanium Alloys and Ultrafine Titanium Dioxide Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global titanium alloys and ultrafine titanium dioxide industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 248

Number of Figures: 69

Number of Tables: 76

