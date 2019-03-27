Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Wireless Fire Detection Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Fire Detection Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Fire Detection Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd

Electro Detectors Ltd

Sterling Safety Systems

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd

Zeta Alarm Systems

Detectomat Gmbh

Eurofyre Ltd

United Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens Ag

Hochiki Corporation

Halma Plc

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Tyco International Plc

Johnson Controls

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fully Wireless Systems

Hybrid Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Government

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Fire Detection Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Fire Detection Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Fire Detection Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Fully Wireless Systems

1.4.3 Hybrid Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Size

2.2 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………………………………

………………………………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd

12.1.1 EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.1.4 EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Electro Detectors Ltd

12.2.1 Electro Detectors Ltd Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Electro Detectors Ltd Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Electro Detectors Ltd Recent Development

12.3 Sterling Safety Systems

12.3.1 Sterling Safety Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Sterling Safety Systems Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sterling Safety Systems Recent Development

12.4 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd

12.4.1 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

12.5 Zeta Alarm Systems

12.5.1 Zeta Alarm Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Zeta Alarm Systems Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zeta Alarm Systems Recent Development

12.6 Detectomat Gmbh

12.6.1 Detectomat Gmbh Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Detectomat Gmbh Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Detectomat Gmbh Recent Development

12.7 Eurofyre Ltd

12.7.1 Eurofyre Ltd Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Eurofyre Ltd Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Eurofyre Ltd Recent Development

12.8 United Technologies

12.8.1 United Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.8.4 United Technologies Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 United Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Siemens Ag

12.10.1 Siemens Ag Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wireless Fire Detection Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Siemens Ag Revenue in Wireless Fire Detection Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Siemens Ag Recent Development

12.11 Hochiki Corporation

12.12 Halma Plc

12.13 Robert Bosch Gmbh

12.14 Tyco International Plc

12.15 Johnson Controls

12.16 Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

……………………………………………….

