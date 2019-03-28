Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, Global, Regions, Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood glucose test strips market will grow to $12.93 billion by 2021 at an annual rate of 5%. The blood glucose test strips market size is influenced by the prevalence of diabetes, awareness of self-monitoring of blood glucose, and reimbursement for test strips in some countries.

North America is the largest market for blood glucose test strips, accounting for 47.1% of the market, at $5 billion in 2018. This was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and finally Africa. The USA was the largest country in this market followed by Germany and then Brazil. India was the fastest growing market in the historic period and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.5% until 2021.

Diabetes Test Strips Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diabetic test strips market overviews, analyze and forecast diabetic test strips market size and growth for the whole market, diabetes test strips industry segments and geographies, diabetes test strips industry trends, diabetes test strips market drivers and restraints, diabetes test strips market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and diabetes test strips competitors’ market shares, diabetes test market size. There are over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The blood glucose test strips market reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Diabetes Test Strips Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Blood glucose test strips market, by technology (glucose dehydrogenase market, glucose oxidase market); by electrode material used (thick film electrochemical strips market, thin film electrochemical strips market, optical strips).

Data Segmentations: Blood glucose test strips market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (by technology (glucose dehydrogenase market, glucose oxidase market); by electrode material used (thick film electrochemical strips market, thin film electrochemical strips market, optical strips) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Organizations Covered: LifeScan, Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Blood glucose test strips market size, percentage of GDP, global, global, by country; per capita blood glucose test strips market expenditure, global, by country; blood glucose test strips market regional and country analysis, blood glucose test strips market customer information, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Blood Glucose Test Strips Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for blood glucose test strips sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include blood glucose test strips companies considering to develop test strips which can be used with new methods of blood glucose level testing, and Lifescan’s diabetes care division integrating with digital companies like WellDoc and Qualcomm, which will help patients self-manage their diabetes and provide for a digital therapeutic platform.

Opportunities For Blood Glucose Test Strips Sector Companies: The report reveals the global blood glucose test strips industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Pages: 221

Number of Figures: 97

Number of Tables: 102

