SMC and the 50th Space Wing to present at the Military Space USA Conference this June in LA

Military Space USA 2019 Conference

SMi reports: The agenda has been updated for Military Space USA in June, with SMC and the 50th Space Wing added to this year's line-up of expert speakers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 15, the United Launch Alliance Successfully launched the 10th Boeing-built WGS-10 (Wideband Global SATCOM) satellite.This mission demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to deliver secure and reliable satellite communications around the globe to U.S. and Allied forces.Tom Becht, acting director of SMC’s Military Satellite Communications Systems Directorate said “Today’s launch is a momentous achievement for the joint warfighter as we launch the tenth WGS satellite. This accomplishment is the result of the remarkable relationship with our partners at SMC’s Launch Enterprise Systems Directorate, the 45th Space Wing, 50th Space Wing, and industry and epitomizes the traits of our transformative SMC 2.0 initiative.” (*Source: US Air Force)SMi Group, conference organizers of Military Space USA taking place on June 11th and 12th 2019 in Los Angeles, are delighted to announce that SMC and the 50th Space Wing will be speaking conference. This includes:Conference Chairman, Colonel Russell Teehan, SMC Portfolio Architect, AFSPC, US Air ForceLieutenant Colonel Gary Thompson, Chief, Future Concepts Team, Space and Missile Systems Center, US Air Force will be presenting on ‘The Future of Comsatcom – Delivering Value to The Enterprise’.Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, Chief, Advanced Concepts Division, Space and Missile Systems Center, MILSATCOM/Advanced Concepts, US Air Force will be presenting on ‘The Advanced Concepts Division: Delivering End-To-End Capabilities for The Future Warfighter’.Colonel Jack Fischer, Vice Commander, 50th Space Wing, US Air Force will be presenting on ‘The Twin Pillars of Us Space Capability: Launch and Network Support’.Their presentation details and the full speaker-line up can be found on the event website at http://www.milspaceusa.com/einpress With less than three months to go, conference delegates can look forward to:• Listening to key updates on how procurement and requirements setting for US space acquisition is being reformed through SMC 2.0 and how delivering at epic speed is set to change the industry landscape• Exploring how industry disruptors are delivering the new ‘agile space’ sector• Building partnerships with key representation from across the APAC region and beyond• Developing a comprehensive understanding of how the US Space Enterprise is developing across mission areas including SSA, PNT, SATCOM and more.All active federal employees, to include Military Personnel, will be granted free admission to the event. However, in order to attend, pre-registration is required , which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.Any commercial organisations who wish to attend, can register on the event website at http://www.milspaceusa.com/einpress To sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at Military Space USA, please contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.ukJune 11th - 12th 2019, Los AngelesGold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions, Lockheed MartinExhibitors: Hughes, Officina Stellare, XTAR*Source: US Air Force www.afspc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1788727/united-launch-alliance-successfully-launches-wgs-10-satellite-for-air-force/ About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



