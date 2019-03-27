Global Fabric Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fabric is a textile material.
North America is the largest supplier of Fabric market.
The global Fabric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Textronics
Milliken
Toray Industries
Peratech
DuPont
Clothing
Outlast
d3o lab
Schoeller Textiles
Texas Instruments
Exo2
Vista Medical
Ohmatex ApS
Interactive Wear
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cotton Fabric
Linen Fabric
Silk Fabric
Canvas Fabrics
Polycotton Fabric
Others
Segment by Application
Military Uses
Civil Uses
Healthcare Uses
Other
