Global Depression Therapeutics Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antidepressants are used to treat a wide range of mental disorders, including depression, anxiety, and major depressive disorder. Certain neurotransmitters in the brain exist in chemical form such as dopamine and serotonin, which are responsible for maintaining emotional balance such as mood and behavior.

The global Depression Therapeutics market is valued at 12400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Depression Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Depression Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca, Plc

Allergan Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

H.Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd

Apotex, Inc

Shionogi & Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Hua Hai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Depression Therapeutics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Depression Therapeutics

1.2 Depression Therapeutics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Depression Therapeutics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

1.2.3 Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Depression Therapeutics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Depression Therapeutics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies

1.4 Global Depression Therapeutics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Depression Therapeutics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Depression Therapeutics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Depression Therapeutics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Depression Therapeutics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Depression Therapeutics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Depression Therapeutics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Depression Therapeutics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Depression Therapeutics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Depression Therapeutics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Depression Therapeutics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Depression Therapeutics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Depression Therapeutics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Depression Therapeutics Business

7.1 Pfizer, Inc

7.1.1 Pfizer, Inc Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pfizer, Inc Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eli Lilly and Company

7.2.1 Eli Lilly and Company Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eli Lilly and Company Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AstraZeneca, Plc

7.3.1 AstraZeneca, Plc Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AstraZeneca, Plc Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Allergan Plc

7.4.1 Allergan Plc Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Allergan Plc Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

7.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc

7.6.1 Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

7.7.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 H.Lundbeck A/S

7.8.1 H.Lundbeck A/S Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 H.Lundbeck A/S Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd

7.9.1 Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Apotex, Inc

7.10.1 Apotex, Inc Depression Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Depression Therapeutics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Apotex, Inc Depression Therapeutics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Shionogi & Co. Ltd

7.12 Zhejiang Hua Hai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

7.13 Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group

8 Depression Therapeutics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Depression Therapeutics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Depression Therapeutics

8.4 Depression Therapeutics Industrial Chain Analysis

……………………………………………….

