Dyes And Pigments Market, Global, Segments, Regional, Country, Size, Forecasts, Opportunities, Strategies

The global market for synthetic dyes and pigments reached a value of nearly $52.0 billion in 2018, having increased at 1.4% a year from 2014.

The global market for synthetic dyes and pigments reached a value of nearly $52.0 billion in 2018, having increased at 1.4% a year from 2014. The market will grow at the much faster rate of 5.1% a year to reach nearly $63.3 billion by 2022.

Textiles accounted for the largest share of the synthetic dyes market by end-use industry in 2018 at 62.2%. This market will also be the fastest-growing segment of the synthetic dyes market going forward at a rate of 4.7%.

The top opportunities in the global synthetic dyes and pigments market will arise in the disperse dyes segment which will gain $0.85 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The synthetic dyes and pigments market will gain the most in annual $ sales in China at $4.89 billion. To take advantage of opportunities such as these, synthetic dyes and pigments manufacturers should consider strategies such as setting up manufacturing plants in Asia, developing eco-friendly cost-effective dyes and investing in R&D to develop products with enhanced properties to meet the consumer demand and be at par with other major players.

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic dyes and pigments market overviews, analyze and forecast synthetic dyes and pigments market size and growth for the synthetic dye and pigments market, synthetic dyes and pigments industry segments and geographies, synthetic dyes and pigments market trends, synthetic dyes and pigments market drivers, synthetic dyes and pigments market restraints, synthetic dyes and pigments industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The Business Research Company has over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The synthetic dyes and pigments market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read the Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global synthetic dyes and pigments market, by type of product - synthetic dye (acid dyes market, disperse dyes market, reactive dyes market, basic dyes market, direct dyes market, vat dyes market, reactive dyes market); synthetic pigments (organic pigments market and inorganic pigments market); by end-use industry - synthetic dye (textiles dyes market, food and beverages dyes market, paper dyes market, inks dyes market, leather dyes market); synthetic pigments (paints and coatings pigments market, plastics pigments market, printing inks pigments market, textiles pigments market, cosmetics and personal care pigments market), global chemicals market.

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Companies Covered: BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., and Tronox Limited.

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Data: Synthetic dyes and pigments market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (synthetic dye (acid dyes market, disperse dyes market, reactive dyes market, basic dyes market, direct dyes market, vat dyes market, reactive dyes market); synthetic pigments (organic pigments market and inorganic pigments market); by end-use industry - synthetic dye (textiles dyes market, food and beverages dyes market, paper dyes market, inks dyes market, leather dyes market); synthetic pigments (paints and coatings pigments market, plastics pigments market, printing inks pigments market, textiles pigments market, cosmetics and personal care pigments market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global chemicals market.

Other Information: Synthetic dyes and pigments market supply chain analysis, synthetic dyes and pigments market product analysis – product examples, synthetic dyes and pigments market end-use industry analysis, PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, synthetic dyes and pigments market trends and opportunities, customer information, global synthetic dyes and pigments market comparison with macro-economic factors, synthetic dyes and pigments market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average synthetic dyes and pigments market expenditure, global and by country; competitive landscape; key mergers and acquisitions, synthetic dyes and pigments market trends and strategies, opportunities & strategies.

Strategies For Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Manufacturers: The report identifies over 7 strategies for synthetic dyes and pigments manufacturers including those being pursued by companies in the synthetic dyes and pigments industry and those suggested by trends in the market. Strategies described include the following: BASF SE’s growth strategy aiming at broadening its product portfolio by adding innovative products to meet the demand from various industries, and synthetic dyes and pigments manufacturers focusing on developing eco-friendly dyes that are cost-effective.

Opportunities For Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country sub segments where the synthetic dyes and pigments market will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of Figures: 105

Number of Tables: 123

Number of Pages: 300

