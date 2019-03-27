Polystyrene Foam Products Market, Global, Segments, Countries, Size, Growth, Competition, Key Players’ Profiles

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polystyrene foam products market size reached a value of nearly $62.4 billion in 2018. The polystyrene foam products market will grow at an annual rate of 3.8% to nearly $75.1 billion by 2023. Rapid growth in manufacturing and construction activity in emerging markets, increasing demand for electronic products globally and growth in the demand for automobiles globally will drive the growth of the polystyrene foam products market. Stringent regulations relating to polystyrene foam products, increasing access to alternatives to polystyrene foam products and rising trade protectionism threaten the polystyrene foam products market.

The packaging industry was the largest user of polystyrene foam products in 2018 at $30.5 billion. The highest growth in the polystyrene foam products market is also projected to come from the packaging segment, which will grow at an annual rate of 4.5%. Increasing demand for electronic products and packaged food products globally will drive this growth.

Download A Free Sample Copy Of Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2325&type=smp

The polystyrene foam products market is fragmented. The top ten competitors in the polystyrene foam product manufacturing market made up 7.1% of the total market in 2017. Major players in the market are Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Dart Container Corporation, O. N. Sunde AS, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., and Synthos S.A.

Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polystyrene foam manufacturing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts polystyrene foam manufacturing market size and growth for the global polystyrene foam manufacturing market, polystyrene industry segments and geographies, polystyrene foam manufacturing market trends, polystyrene market drivers and polystyrene restraints, polystyrene industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The series has over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The polystyrene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023

from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market, packaging market, automotive market, construction market.

Data Segmentations: Polystyrene foam product manufacturing market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (packaging market, automotive market, construction market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market Organizations Covered: Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Dart Container Corporation, O. N. Sunde AS, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., and Synthos S.A.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market metrics, polystyrene foam product manufacturing market size, percentage of GDP, global and by country; per capita average polystyrene foam product manufacturing expenditure, global and by country; global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market in 2023 - countries offering most new opportunities, global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market in 2023 - segments offering most new opportunities, polystyrene foam products manufacturing market customer information, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Industry: The report explains over 8 strategies for companies in the polystyrene foam product manufacturing market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include polystyrene foam product manufacturing companies adopting big data and IoT technologies to improve productivity, and reduce downtime and costs, and Synthos S.A.’s growth strategy focused on expanding its market through acquisitions.

Opportunities For Companies In The Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Sector: The report reveals where the global polystyrene foam product manufacturing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 170

Number of Figures: 71

Number of Tables: 79

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polystyrene-foam-product-manufacturing-market):

Specialized Design Services Market, Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-design-services-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

Plastics Pipe, Pipe Fitting, and Unlaminated Profile Shape Manufacturing Market, Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastics-pipe-pipe-fitting-and-unlaminated-profile-shape-manufacturing-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polystyrene-foam-product-manufacturing-market)

Household Furniture Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies 2023(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-market)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.