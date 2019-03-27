Global Edible Oils and Fats Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Edible Oils and Fats Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019

Executive Summary

Global Edible Oils and Fats Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Edible Oils and Fats Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Edible Oils and Fats market are rising adoption of vegan life style, rising health awareness among individual and increased demand for naturally sourced product. In addition, rising number of restaurants & hotels and increasing popularity of processed and packaged food products are some other factors which propelling the market growth across the globe. However, high cost of raw material in the production of oil and fats product may limiting factor of global edible oils and fats. Edible oils are naturally occurring oil undergoes refining process in order to produce pure, odorless and light-colored edible oil. Edible oils and fats are offering various benefits such as promotes heart health, good for skin, boosting energy, gives beautiful nourishment, strengthens immune system, gives beautiful hair and improves digestive system.

The regional analysis of Global Edible Oils and Fats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high consumption of edible fat and oil coupled with growing population. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Edible Oils and Fats market due to changing lifestyles and increasing awareness of vegetable oil health benefit. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious foods containing oil.

The major market player included in this report are:

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Ruchi Borges Mediterranean Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

American Vegetable Oils Inc

Beidahuang Group

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

International Foodstuff Company Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

United Plantations Berhad

Associated British Foods plc

CHS Inc.

Unilever plc

Bunge Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vegetable & Seed Oil

Spreadable Oils & Fats

Olive Oil

Cooking Fats

Others

By Source:

Plant

Animals

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Store

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Edible Oils and Fats Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Edible Oils and Fats Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Edible Oils and Fats Market, by Source, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market, by Form, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Edible Oils and Fats Market, by Distribution Channel, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Edible Oils and Fats Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Edible Oils and Fats Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Edible Oils and Fats Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Edible Oils and Fats Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Edible Oils and Fats Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Vegetable & Seed Oil

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Spreadable Oils & Fats

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Olive Oil

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Cooking Fats

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Others

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

