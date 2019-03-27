Lead Sponsor, BAE Systems confirm their presentation details for the Defence Aviation Safety Conference

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Luke Logan, Engineering Director, BAE Systems Air to present on Enhancing Defence Aviation Safety in a Changing World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that Lead Sponsor, BAE Systems will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference , taking place on the 29th and 30th April at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.Luke Logan, Engineering Director, BAE Systems Air will join this year’s line-up of expert speakers. Luke will be presenting on day one on ‘Enhancing Defence Aviation Safety in a Changing World’ and covering the following topics:• The role, challenges and opportunities for industry in enabling safe future defence capability in a rapidly changing technological and cultural environment• Technology advancement and the challenges and opportunities for safety and the certification of products and services• The importance of enabling collaboration across the whole value stream• Enhancing Diversity of Thought, and safety through enabling an inclusive environmentBAE Systems will be also be exhibiting at the event and hosting a VIP Speaker Dinner day 1 of the conference.Supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD, the 2019 agenda features more than 20 in-depth presentations from safety regulators, operators and leading industry safety providers. The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up can be downloaded online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress This year’s key topics include designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each, ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems, weapons safety and integration, safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems, how military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process, mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence, certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycle, and more.For those interested in attending the conference next month, registrations can be booked online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress Defence Aviation Safety29th – 30th April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsGold Sponsor: Babcock International, tlmNEXUSSponsor: Rolls-Royce, TUDOR TECHTo sponsor and/or exhibit at the conference, please contact: Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



