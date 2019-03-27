Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Augmented Reality Book: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Augmented Reality Book– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality Book Market 2019     


Description: 


In 2018, the global Augmented Reality Book market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality Book status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality Book development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
SAMSUNG 
MICROSOFT 
GOOGLE 
FaceBook 
Carl Zeiss 
Baofeng 
Sony 
Razer 
HTC 
Daqri 
AMD 
Atheer 
Meta 
CastAR 
Skully 
HP 
Antvr 
Lumus 
Fove 
Sulon 
JINWEIDU 
Virglass 
Emaxv

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Phone 
Tablet

Market segment by Application, split into 
Home Use 
Commercial Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Augmented Reality Book status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Augmented Reality Book development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality Book are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Augmented Reality Book Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Phone 
1.4.3 Tablet 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Augmented Reality Book Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Home Use 
1.5.3 Commercial Use 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Augmented Reality Book Market Size 
2.2 Augmented Reality Book Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Augmented Reality Book Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Augmented Reality Book Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 SAMSUNG 
12.1.1 SAMSUNG Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.1.4 SAMSUNG Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development 
12.2 MICROSOFT 
12.2.1 MICROSOFT Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.2.4 MICROSOFT Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 MICROSOFT Recent Development 
12.3 GOOGLE 
12.3.1 GOOGLE Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.3.4 GOOGLE Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 GOOGLE Recent Development 
12.4 FaceBook 
12.4.1 FaceBook Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.4.4 FaceBook Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 FaceBook Recent Development 
12.5 Carl Zeiss 
12.5.1 Carl Zeiss Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.5.4 Carl Zeiss Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development 
12.6 Baofeng 
12.6.1 Baofeng Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.6.4 Baofeng Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Baofeng Recent Development 
12.7 Sony 
12.7.1 Sony Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.7.4 Sony Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Sony Recent Development 
12.8 Razer 
12.8.1 Razer Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.8.4 Razer Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Razer Recent Development 
12.9 HTC 
12.9.1 HTC Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.9.4 HTC Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 HTC Recent Development 
12.10 Daqri 
12.10.1 Daqri Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Augmented Reality Book Introduction 
12.10.4 Daqri Revenue in Augmented Reality Book Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Daqri Recent Development 
12.11 AMD 
12.12 Atheer 
12.13 Meta 
12.14 CastAR 
12.15 Skully 
12.16 HP 
12.17 Antvr 
12.18 Lumus 
12.19 Fove 
12.20 Sulon 
12.21 JINWEIDU 
12.22 Virglass 
12.23 Emaxv

Continued…..

