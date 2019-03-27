Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Organic Whey Protein Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 1450 million And Grow At A 6.2% Cagr Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Organic Whey Protein – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Whey Protein Market 2019   


Description: 


Many vendors are encouraged to introduce new products, which in turn, increases their revenue flow and expand their customer base. Successful product launches also increases the market share and provide a competitive edge to the market. 
Growing popularity of vegan protein powders 
Vegans do not consume dairy products, butter or cheese, and animal products such as eggs and milk. There is an increase in the demand for vegan protein powders such as hemp protein and pea protein due to rise in the vegan population and rising health awareness. 
The global Organic Whey Protein market is valued at 900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Whey Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Whey Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Whey Protein in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Organic Whey Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Whey Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Milk Specialties 
NOW Foods 
Organic Valley 
Organic Protein Company 
Organic Whey

Market size by Product 
Organic Whey 
Organic Protein  
Market size by End User 
Nutraceutical 
Food and Beverages

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

