Global Proton Therapy Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Proton Therapy Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proton Therapy Market:

Executive Summary

Proton beam therapy is a type of particle therapy that uses photon ionizing radiation for irradiation of diseases tissues. It is the most advanced form of radiation therapy enhanced with precise dose sculpting capability. It is relatively a niche radiation therapy with minimal radiation exposure, successfully eradicating potential side-effects of other forms of conventional radiation therapies. The proton therapy systems market by technology has been segmented into pencil beam scanning systems, uniform scanning systems and passive scattering systems. Pencil beam scanning being the most precise method of proton beam delivery has highest dosimetric advantage.

Proton therapy has garnered immense popularity and has become mainstream treatment modality in cancer treatment worldwide due to its precise and non-invasive nature. Growth of the industry is primarily attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer, growth of geriatric population, higher tobacco consumption, favorable reimbursement policies and precise delivery capability. However, major industry restraints include high costs involved, stringent regulations and capacity gap.

The report “Global Proton Therapy Market (By Product – Equipment & Services; By Room Type – Single Room & Multi Room; By Region – North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global proton therapy market. The report provides detailed proton therapy market assessment across major markets such as North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is the world’s largest proton therapy market, followed by Asia and Europe. In-depth analysis of proton therapy market in aforementioned regions is done on the basis of installed base, proton therapy facilities (operational and upcoming) as well as patient treatment volume in respective markets. Furthermore, market segmentation is done across products such as Equipment and Services; and treatment room types such as Single-room and Multi-room type.

Global proton therapy industry is highly consolidated with three major players – IBA Proton Therapy Inc., Varian Medical Systems and Hitachi Limited accounting for more than two-third of the market. Other major industry players operating in the global proton therapy market include Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Mevion Medical System, Inc. and Protom International, Inc., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global proton therapy market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3845542-global-proton-therapy-market-by-product-equipment-services

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Proton Therapy

3.1 Background

3.1.1 Types of Cancer Treatment

3.2 Overview

3.2.1 History of Proton Therapy

3.2.2 Benefits of Proton Therapy

3.2.3 Proton Therapy Devices

3.3 Proton Therapy – Technology

3.3.1 Pencil beam scanning systems

3.3.2 Uniform scanning systems

3.3.3 Passive scattering systems

4. Proton Therapy Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume

4.1.3 Treatment Rooms

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Product

4.2.3 Market Share by Room Type

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Service

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Room Type

5.2.1 Single-Room Type

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Multi-Room Type

5.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Multi-Room Type

5.2.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Proton Therapy Installed Base

6.1.3 Patient Treatment Volume

6.1.4 The US

6.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Europe Proton Therapy Market

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Proton Therapy Installed Base

6.2.3 Patient Treatment Volume

6.2.4 The UK

6.2.5 Germany

6.3 Asia Proton Therapy Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Proton Therapy Installed Base

6.3.3 Patient Treatment Volume

6.3.4 Japan

7. Proton Therapy Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Collaborations in the Industry

7.1.2 Rising Demand for Single-Room Treatment Facilities

7.1.3 Advent of Affordable Proton Therapy Equipment

7.1.4 Technological Advancements in the Industry

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Cases

7.2.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

7.2.3 Higher Tobacco Consumption

7.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

7.2.5 Precise Delivery with Fewer Risks

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Costs Involved

7.3.2 Stringent Regulations

7.3.3 Capacity Gap

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Proton Therapy Systems Comparison

8.2 Market share by Competitors

8.2.1 Overall Market

8.2.2 Systems

8.2.3 Installed Base

8.2.4 Order Share

8.2.5 Market Share by Patients Treated

8.3 Market Share by Room Sales

8.3.1 Global

8.3.2 North America

8.3.3 The US

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 Asia Pacific except Europe

8.3.6 Europe and Rest of World

9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBA Proton Therapy Inc.

9.2 Varian Medical Systems

9.3 Hitachi Ltd.

9.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited

9.6 Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

9.7 Protom International, Inc.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3845542-global-proton-therapy-market-by-product-equipment-services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.