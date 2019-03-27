Secure Email Gateway Market Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts 2019 To 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Secure Email Gateway Market

Description

Secure email gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that can be deployed at the mail server or simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) gateway level to filter out spams, viruses, phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and other malware from the messaging traffic. Data loss prevention (DLP) and email encryption are also often part of a complete secure email gateway solution.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Secure Email Gateway market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Secure Email Gateway market by product type and applications/end industries.

The cloud-based secure email gateway will account for major shares of the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the rising popularity and adoption of cloud computing will drive the growth of this product segment in the secure email gateway market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Due to the strong presence of the US in this region, the secure email gateway market will grow in the Americas.

The global Secure Email Gateway market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Secure Email Gateway.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Mimecast Services

Proofpoint

Raytheon (Forcepoint)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Secure Email Gateway Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Secure Email Gateway

1.2 Classification of Secure Email Gateway by Types

1.2.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Secure Email Gateway Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.2.5 Hybrid

1.3 Global Secure Email Gateway Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Telecom and IT

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Government Sector

1.3.5 Media and Entertainment

1.3.6 Banking and Insurance

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Secure Email Gateway Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Secure Email Gateway Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Secure Email Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Secure Email Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Secure Email Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Secure Email Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Secure Email Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Secure Email Gateway (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Secure Email Gateway Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Secure Email Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Symantec

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Secure Email Gateway Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Symantec Secure Email Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mimecast Services

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Secure Email Gateway Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mimecast Services Secure Email Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Proofpoint

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Secure Email Gateway Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Proofpoint Secure Email Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Raytheon (Forcepoint)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Secure Email Gateway Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Raytheon (Forcepoint) Secure Email Gateway Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



