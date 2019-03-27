Zinc Ore Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Zinc is the 23rd most abundant element in the earth's crust. Sphalerite, zinc sulfide, is and has been the principal ore mineral in the world. Zinc is necessary to modern living, and, in tonnage produced, stands fourth among all metals in world production - being exceeded only by iron, aluminum, and copper. Zinc uses range from metal products to rubber and medicines. About three-fourths of zinc used is consumed as metal, mainly as a coating to protect iron and steel from corrosion (galvanized metal), as alloying metal to make bronze and brass, as zinc-based die casting alloy, and as rolled zinc. The remaining one-fourth is consumed as zinc compounds mainly by the rubber, chemical, paint, and agricultural industries. Zinc is also a necessary element for proper growth and development of humans, animals, and plants; it is the second most common trace metal, after iron, naturally found in the human body.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The global Zinc Ore market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Zinc Ore volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zinc Ore market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Korea Zinc Group

Nyrstar

Hindustan Zinc

Glencore Xstrata

Votorantim

Boliden

Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals

Teck

China Minmetals Corp

Noranda Income Fund

Glencore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sphalerite

Siliceous Ore

Manganese-zinc- Ore

Others

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Zinc Alloy

Rolled Zinc

Others

