Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 132 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer network device in a datacenter, often part of an application delivery network (ADN), that helps perform common tasks, such as those done by web sites to remove load from the web servers themselves. Many also provide load balancing. ADCs are often placed in the DMZ, between the outer firewall or router and a web farm.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America application delivery controller market accounted for over 25% of the total revenue share in 2015, primarily owing to the well-established IT & telecom sector in the region. The U.S. held the major share in the revenue on account of the presence of a large number of enterprises relying upon the application delivery controllers for performance improvement as well as managing the network traffic. Furthermore, trends such as virtualization, increasing adoption of cloud and SDN devices, and network security are anticipated to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software/Virtual

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Software/Virtual

1.2.2 Hardware

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 IT & Telecom

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 A10 Networks Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 A10 Networks Inc. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Citrix Systems Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Citrix Systems Inc. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 F5 Networks Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 F5 Networks Inc. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Array Networks, Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Array Networks, Inc. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Barracuda Networks Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Barracuda Networks Inc. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



