Plastic Materials And Resins Market, Global, Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Segments, Opportunities, Strategies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic materials and resins market reached a value of nearly $490.5 billion in 2018, having declined at a rate of -0.4% since 2014. The global plastic materials and resins market will grow at a rate of 3.8% to nearly $569.3 billion by 2022.

Growth of the global plastic materials and resins market from 2014 to 2018 came from increased demand for industrial packaging products, growth of key end-use markets for plastics, and technological developments. Environmental concerns over plastics, and changes in regulations negatively affected the global plastic materials and resins market. From 2018 to 2022, new developments in packaging and growth in emerging markets will drive growth of the global plastic materials and resins market. Price pressures in the industry due to increasing raw material prices, and reductions in free trade could hinder the global plastic materials and resins market’s growth in future.

The global plastic materials and resins market is segmented by product type into polypropylene, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), poly-vinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. The others segment, which includes acrylic polymers, polyethers, polyamide, epoxide resins, amino resins, polycarbonates, elastomeric resins and fluro polymers, accounted for the largest share of the plastic materials and resins market in 2018 at 39.4% or $193.04 billion. The polyurethane segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a rate of 4.9%.

Plastic Materials And Resins Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plastic materials and resins market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plastic materials and resins market, plastic materials and resins market segments and geographies, plastics market trends, plastics market drivers and plastics market restraints, plastic materials and resins industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The series has over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The plastic materials and resins market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Plastic Materials And Resins Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global plastic materials and resins market, by type of product (high-density polyethylene market, polypropylene market, low-density polyethylene market, polystyrene market, poly-vinyl chloride market, poly-vinyl chloride market, poly-vinyl chloride market); global chemicals market.

Data Segmentations: Plastic materials and resins market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – high-density polyethylene market, polypropylene market, low-density polyethylene market, polystyrene market, poly-vinyl chloride market, poly-vinyl chloride market, poly-vinyl chloride market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global chemicals market size and growth.

Plastic Materials And Resins Market Organizations Covered: LyondellBasell Industries, Total SA, Ineos AG, Formosa Plastics Group, and Covestro AG.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global plastic materials and resins market product analysis – product examples, plastic materials and resins market supply chain, plastic materials and resins market customer information, plastic materials and resins market metrics, plastic materials and resins market size as a percentage of GDP, per capita average plastic materials and resins expenditure, global plastic materials and resins market in 2022- countries offering most new opportunities, global plastic materials and resins market in 2022- segments offering most new opportunities, plastic materials and resins market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, plastic materials and resins market innovations, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Plastic Materials And Resins Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for companies in the plastic materials and resins market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include plastic materials and resins companies focusing on the research and development of new materials that are environmentally friendly, and Covestro’s growth strategy focused on expanding its business through sustainable investments.

Opportunities For Companies In The Plastic Materials And Resins Sector: The report reveals where the global plastic materials and resins industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 105

Number of Figures: 141

Number of Tables: 72

