Medical Sensors Market, Global, Regions, Countries, Size, Growth, Competitive Landscape, Key Players’ Profiles

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical sensors market size reached a value of nearly $13.0 billion in 2018. The medical sensors market will grow at an annual rate of 9.2% to nearly $20.2 billion by 2023. The rapid growth of emerging markets, rising global geriatric population, technological advances and rising funding for research and development of medical devices will drive the medical sensors market growth. Trade protectionism and complex clinical and regulatory standards will threaten the medical sensors market growth.

North America was the largest region in the medical sensors market in 2018, accounting for 43.6% of the global total. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the medical sensors market will take place in Asia-Pacific where it will grow at 11.4% a year, followed by Africa where growth at 12.3% is expected.

The medical sensors market is moderately fragmented. The top ten competitors in the medical sensors market made up 35.3% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Honeywell International, Inc.

Medical Sensors Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical sensors market overviews, medical sensors market size and growth for the whole market, medical sensors market segments and geographies, medical sensors trends, medical sensors industry drivers and restraints, medical sensors market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and medical sensors industry market shares. There are over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The medical sensors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Medical Sensors Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global medical sensors market, diagnostics and imaging market, monitoring market, and therapeutics market.

Data Segmentations: Medical sensors market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (diagnostics and imaging market, monitoring market, and therapeutics market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Medical Sensors Market Organizations Covered: NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Honeywell International, Inc.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global medical sensors market comparison with macro-economic factors, global per capita average medical sensors market expenditure, global medical sensors market size, percentage of GDP; key mergers and acquisitions in the medical sensors market; medical sensors market innovations, global medical sensors market opportunities and strategies, trends and strategies, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, global medical sensors market in 2023 - countries offering most new opportunities, global medical sensors in 2023 - segments offering most new opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies for Participants In The Medical Sensors Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for medical sensors sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include medical sensors companies considering to invest in sensors for wearable devices to capitalize on their increasing popularity, and Honeywell International’s growth strategy that aims at expanding its product portfolio through new product developments.

Opportunities For Medical Sensors Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global medical sensors industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 157

Number of Figures: 75

Number of Tables: 81

