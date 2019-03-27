Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market

Metal powders can vary widely in size, but also in shape (spherical to irregular). As a consequence, processing characteristics in 3D printing metal systems vary, as well.The common specifications of metal powders suitable for 3D printing are the spherical geometry of the particles resulting from the gas atomisation and a particle size distribution according to the layer thickness, usually between 10-50 µm.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The global Metal Powder for 3D Printing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Powder for 3D Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Powder for 3D Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik

GKN Hoeganaes

LPW Technology

Carpenter Technology

Erasteel

Arcam AB

Hoganas

HC Starck

AMC Powders

Praxair

Concept Laser

EOS

Jingye Group

Osaka Titanium

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

